news waynesboro baby steps toward getting some bang for our taxpayer funded charity
Opinion

Waynesboro: Baby steps toward getting some bang for our taxpayer-funded charity

Chris Graham
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Waynesboro paid $3.475 million back in 2011 to take scrub brush that no one else had any interest in off the hands of politically connected friends of city leaders.

A mere 12 years later, the city is a baby step closer to seeing something come of that act of taxpayer-funded charity.

The city got news this week that it won approval for a $3.9 million grant from the Virginia Business Ready Site Program.

Huzzah.

The scrub brush, located off Interstate 64, exit 96, now has a name – Nature’s Crossing Technology Center.

The 170-acre plot still is lacking in important things, most notably, basic infrastructure, but the plans have it connecting both to the interstate exit, which sits 20 minutes from Charlottesville, and to the Waynesboro Town Center, a regional retail center that includes national retailers Target, Old Navy and Kohl’s.

In other words, there’s great potential for the location, with Charlottesville already expanding economically out in our direction.

The cost of doing business here, in the here and now, anyway, should indeed be attractive to entities looking for access to Charlottesville and the University of Virginia.

All we need to do now is find additional millions to build the access road and infrastructure.

Well, and then find people in business and industry interested in investing their millions to have a presence in a city led by conspiracy theory-clutching MAGA Republicans.

That ought to be, you know, no problem.

Baby steps.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

