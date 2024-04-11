Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VPAS, Waynesboro Public Library to host open house for adults with dementia, care partners
Arts & Media, Health, Local

VPAS, Waynesboro Public Library to host open house for adults with dementia, care partners

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
alzheimers
(© Orawan – stock.adobe.com)

As part of a growing movement to enhance quality of life for loved ones living with dementia, Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) and Waynesboro Public Library (WPL) will co-host a Memory Partners Open House.

Older adults living with dementia and their care partners are invited on Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Waynesboro Public Library to participate in stimulating activities for individuals living with dementia as well as an opportunity to for care partners to meet, share ideas, and network. Programming will feature socialization, games, Tai Chi, refreshments, live music, raffles and book displays.

As our population ages, the incidence of dementia is expected to more than double in the United States by 2050. As the disease progresses, caregivers strive to help their loved ones navigate their home environments, but it can become challenging to interact successfully with others in public.

Memory Partners is designed to not only create joyful and stimulating outings for those living with dementia, but also a comfortable environment for interaction with care partners and other attendees on a similar journey.

WPL and VPAS staff members are specially-trained to create safe, welcoming spaces for participants and lead programming that builds a sense of fulfillment and confidence for all.

“Memory Partners is a vital community resource, offering a haven where people can share experiences, laughter, and companionship,
fostering connections that enrich lives and strengthen communities,” WPL Outreach and Engagement Coordinator Rachel McDowell said.

Registration for the open house is not required and the event is free of charge. Parking is available at the library. For easiest access, park in the lower lot and use the back entrance accessible only for the program. To learn more, call Heather Lawrence at 540-615-5341.

“Memory Partners is a special gathering place for dementia care partners to reminisce, share their thoughts, try different activities, enjoy music, or just appreciate a break from their normal routine. Once attendees experience the warm welcome from the library
and feel safe, it becomes this wonderfully nurturing atmosphere for everyone,” Lawrence, VPAS caregiver support coordinator, said.

VPAS empowers adults 60 years and older with resources and opportunities to live engaged lives. With information and referral services, Medicare counseling, senior transportation, recreational and health programming, meal delivery, and caregiver support available throughout five counties in the Shenandoah Valley, VPAS has been serving older adults and their families for 50 years.

WPL has been dedicated to fostering connections among individuals, offering a rich array of information, resources, entertainment, and opportunities for interaction since its founding in 1912. The commitment has made WPL a hub for exploration, growth and learning. Providing access to a diverse range of materials including books, DVDs, audiobooks, eResources, and databases, alongside a local history collection, public access computers, WI-FI, and versatile meeting spaces, WPL stands as a cornerstone of the community.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired
2 Charlottesville reports first homicide of 2024; man shot dead Tuesday
3 Bomb threat at Albemarle County Planet Fitness; likely related to trans bathroom controversy
4 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
5 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’

Latest News

tv
Sports

The TV numbers are in: The security-cam footage stunt didn’t work for AEW

Chris Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Local, Public Safety

Update: Charlottesville Police searching for armed man wanted for April 9 homicide

Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Police Department has obtained warrants for a Charlottesville man in relation to the April 9 homicide.

police car arrest lights
Local, Public Safety

Update: Charlottesville man in I-64 standoff with police dies, identity released

Crystal Graham

A Charlottesville man, a suspect in a shooting in Waynesboro, died Wednesday night after "shots were fired" in a standoff with police on Interstate 64.

Local

‘Runaway Truck Ramp’ is first of kind in Virginia on U.S. 250 near Afton Mountain

Rebecca Barnabi
road
Virginia

Traffic alert: VDOT to close part of Rockland Road in Warren County for new bridge work

Rebecca Barnabi
Old Dominion University Norfolk marina
Public Safety, Virginia

Man who robbed two students at gunpoint on ODU campus pleads guilty

Crystal Graham
outdoor summer concert
Arts & Media, Local

Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington announces artists for summer concert series

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status