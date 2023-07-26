VMI hires Jacob Wyrick as assistant coach with men’s soccer program

Jacob Wyrick has been hired as assistant coach with the VMI men’s soccer program.

Wyrick comes to VMI from a stint as the head coach for the U17 (2007 B) NPL Travel (Augusta United SC), the 2022-2023 NPL League Champions and a 2022 Blue Ridge Cup and Regional NPL Finalist.

The team also earned the 2021-22 Skyline League and 2022 Blue Ridge Cup Championship.

Wyrick played competitively for UPSL (C-Ville FC) and SOCA Pro-23.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join the VMI men’s soccer program and to work alongside Coach Regan,” said Wyrick. “The progress the program has made under him and the potential for further growth was something I had to be, and look forward to being, a part of.”

“I want to welcome Jacob Wyrick to the program,” said head coach Nick Regan. “Jacob is a up and coming coach who has displayed he is capable of leading both high-level club teams as well as high school teams to success. In only a few short weeks on the job, I have been impressed with how Jacob has demonstrated his ability to transfer some of those concepts to the college game, and look forward to leaning on him in what is about to be a big season for the program.”