VMI hires Jacob Wyrick as assistant coach with men’s soccer program
VMI hires Jacob Wyrick as assistant coach with men’s soccer program

Chris Graham
vmi
Jacob Wyrick has been hired as assistant coach with the VMI men’s soccer program.

Wyrick comes to VMI from a stint as the head coach for the U17 (2007 B) NPL Travel (Augusta United SC), the 2022-2023 NPL League Champions and a 2022 Blue Ridge Cup and Regional NPL Finalist.

The team also earned the 2021-22 Skyline League and 2022 Blue Ridge Cup Championship.

Wyrick played competitively for UPSL (C-Ville FC) and SOCA Pro-23.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join the VMI men’s soccer program and to work alongside Coach Regan,” said Wyrick. “The progress the program has made under him and the potential for further growth was something I had to be, and look forward to being, a part of.”

“I want to welcome Jacob Wyrick to the program,” said head coach Nick Regan. “Jacob is a up and coming coach who has displayed he is capable of leading both high-level club teams as well as high school teams to success. In only a few short weeks on the job, I have been impressed with how Jacob has demonstrated his ability to transfer some of those concepts to the college game, and look forward to leaning on him in what is about to be a big season for the program.”

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

