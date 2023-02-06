Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginias 10th district receives federal grants for safe roads
Virginia

Virginia’s 10th District receives federal grants for safe roads

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Photo courtesy City of Charlottesville.

Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton announced last week the allocation of two federal grants to help prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries in the 10th District.

Through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, Prince William County will receive $992,000 to develop the county’s Comprehensive Safety Action Plan. Loudoun County will receive $464,000 for to develop its Safe Streets and Roads for All Action Plan.

“We have a roadway safety crisis in our country, and I’m proud to announce that today we’re taking real action to make drivers, cyclists and pedestrians safer here in Virginia,” Wexton said. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this federal funding is on its way to VA-10 to help reduce roadway fatalities by enabling localities to develop comprehensive roadway safety plans. Our once-in-a-generation infrastructure legislation is already having major impacts here in our communities.”

The new Safe Streets and Road for All program is established through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with $5 billion in the next five years.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) estimates that 38,680 individuals were killed in vehicle crashes in 2020. In the past decade, progress to reduce roadway fatalities has stalled, and deaths have increased in recent years.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

us politics congress
,

‘Fundamentally and necessarily opposed:’ U.S. House passes resolution condemning socialism
Rebecca Barnabi
,

AARP is an independent, nonpartisan advocate for Virginia’s seniors
Perspectives

Jon Decker’s recent piece, “AARP Virginia is advocating against the interests of seniors,” reads like all the other opinions that big drug companies and their front groups recycle.

nick jackson
,

Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson confirms he’s leaving: What this means for the UVA LB room
Chris Graham

Virginia football coach Tony Elliott struck out on another in-house recruiting priority, with three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson confirming on Sunday that he won’t be returning for the 2023 season.

civil rights
,

Black men are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than White men
Perspectives
Gas prices

Gas prices take surprising dip: What is the longer-term trend at the pump?
Chris Graham
ben cline
,

ClineWatch: The hypocritical letter from House Republicans to President Biden
Perspectives
uva pitt
,

Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls at Pitt, 60-51, extending losing streak to six games
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy