Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Works: Unemployment claims return to pre-COVID-19 levels
Economy, Virginia

Virginia Works: Unemployment claims return to pre-COVID-19 levels

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
job interview
(© photobyphotoboy – stock.adobe.com)

Initial unemployment claims edged up for the last filing week in Virginia and reflect pre-pandemic volumes, according to the Virginia Department of Workforce Development and Advancement.

For the filing week ending March 9, 2024, seasonally unadjusted initial claims for unemployment insurance in Virginia totaled 2,229, which was an increase of 55 claimants from the previous week. Continued weeks claimed totaled 15,629, which was a decrease of 198 claimants from the previous week but an increase of 32 percent from the 11,837 continued claims from the same week in 2023.

An industry was reported for 93 percent of continued claims. Fifty-seven percent of continued claims were from administrative and support and waste management; professional, scientific, and technical services; construction; manufacturing; and health care and social assistance. Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, and so not all weekly claims filed result in a benefit payment.

In the week ending March 9, the U.S. advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 209,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised down by 7,000 from 217,000 to 210,000. The advance number of actual U.S. initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 199,952 in the week ending March 9, a decrease of 14,472 (or -6.7 percent) from the previous week. There were 210,665 initial claims in the comparable week in 2023.

Looking at preliminary data, most U.S. states reported increases on a seasonally unadjusted basis. California’s preliminary weekly change of 968 was the largest increase. Oregon’s preliminary weekly change of 943 was the second largest increase. Indiana’s preliminary weekly change of 430 was the third largest increase. Iowa’s preliminary weekly change of 373 was the fourth largest increase. Virginia and Alabama were tied with the eleventh largest decrease at 97.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Bubblicious! Virginia gets NCAA Tournament invite, to play in First Four on Tuesday
2 Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Colorado State
3 Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot
4 Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

ncaa tournament
Sports

Scott German: Virginia clearly didn’t deserve an NCAA Tournament bid

Scott German
Arts & Culture, Virginia

‘National models for aviation and the arts’: Two young Virginia artists qualify in global contest

Rebecca Barnabi

Two Virginia students were selected for the International Aviation Art Contest sponsored by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

employee clocking in to work
Economy, Virginia

Virginia Jersey Mike’s franchisee pays $108K in penalties to resolve child labor infractions

Crystal Graham

The U.S. Department of Labor found that four Northern Virginia Jersey Mike’s franchise locations allowed employees under the age of 16 to perform dangerous tasks.

emily henline nashville
Arts & Culture, Local

Emily Henline: From the Shenandoah Valley to Nashville, she’s living ‘the dream’

Crystal Graham
Local, Schools

‘Inspiring them to dream’: Johnson & Johnson professionals share career journeys

Rebecca Barnabi
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond man, convicted felon sentenced to 42 months in prison for firearms charge

Crystal Graham
HPV vaccine
Health, Local, Schools

In-school, no cost vaccine clinics offered in area middle and high schools this spring

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status