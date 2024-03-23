Virginia, West Virginia, federal authorities update Shenandoah Valley wildfires

Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry, West Virginia Division of Forestry and the National Park Service provided updates on Saturday from the wildfires that have been raging across Western Virginia since midweek.

First, to the Rocky Branch fire, where firefighters from the Virginia Department of Forestry and National Park Service kept the fire in check in Kemp Hollow on Friday using the established dozer line.

The Southern Area Red Complex Incident Management Team has arrived to manage the fire. They assumed command at 8 a.m. Saturday. Personnel and equipment on the fire currently include 15 firefighters and 1 engine. This does not include the Complex Incident Management Team and other personnel and equipment on the way.

Shenandoah National Park Headquarters Remote Automated Weather Station recorded 1.16 inches of rain over the last 24 hours, which has slowed the fire’s spread.

North Zone Complex fires

These fires covers six that are burning in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests and on state and private land in West Virginia and Virginia.