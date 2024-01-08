Virginia unemployment rate increases slightly to 2.9%, remains below 2022 rate

Virginia‘s unemployment rate for November 2023 increased by 0.2 percentage points to 2.9 percent, which is 0.3 points below the Commonwealth’s rate one year ago.

The United States unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 3.7 percent.

Labor force participation in the Commonwealth also increased by 0.1 percentage points to 66.9 percent in November. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population ages 16 and older who are employed or actively looking for work.

In November, Virginia’s nonagricultural employment, from the monthly establishment survey increased by 6,200 to 4,172,400. October’s preliminary estimate of employment, after revision, increased by 1,700 to 4,166,200. In November, private sector employment increased by 4,200 to 3,429,400 while government employment increased by 2,000 to 743,000.

Nonfarm employment data is produced for 11 industry sectors in the U.S. In November 2023, eight experienced job gains from October 2023, one remained unchanged and two experienced a decline. The largest job gain was in Government with 2,000 jobs added. The second largest job gain of more than 1,300 jobs was in Leisure and Hospitality to 409,700. The third largest job gain was more than 1,100 in Education and Health Services. Other gains were experienced in Construction, Information, Financial Activities, Trade, Transportation and Utilities, and Manufacturing.

The largest job loss was 500 jobs in Professional and Business Services. The second largest job loss was 100 in Mining and Logging.

From November 2022 to November 2023, the DWDA estimates total nonfarm employment in Virginia increased by 64,100 to 4,172,400, private sector employment increased by 43,200 to 3,429,400, and government employment increased by 20,900 to 743,000 jobs.

For the 11 industry sectors in Virginia, nine experienced job gains from November 2022, one remained unchanged, and one experienced a decline. The largest job gain was more than 20,900 in Government. The second largest job gain was more than 17,500 in Education and Health Services. The third largest job gain was more than 8,700 in Leisure and Hospitality. The only job loss in Virginia was 200 in Mining and Logging.

Total nonfarm employment data is produced for 10 metropolitan areas of Virginia. In November, five experienced job gains from October 2023, three remained unchanged and two experienced a decline. The largest job gain was in Northern Virginia, followed by Richmond and Charlottesville. Other gains were in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News and Harrisonburg.

The largest job loss was 400 in Winchester. The second largest job loss was 200 in Lynchburg. Blacksburg-Christiansburg- Radford; Roanoke; and Staunton remained unchanged.

In 2023, nine experienced job gains from 2022, one remained unchanged, and none experienced a decline. The largest job gain was more than 25,500 in Northern Virginia, more than 17,400 in Richmond and more than 4,500 in Charlottesville. Other gains were in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News with more than 4,500; Harrisonburg with more than 3,000, Roanoke with more than 2,400, Winchester with more than 900, Lynchburg with more than 400, and Staunton with more than 200. Blacksburg-Christiansburg- Radford remained unchanged.