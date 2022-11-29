Virginia Tech bludgeons Minnesota, 67-57, to open final ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Virginia Tech Hokies gave the ACC a 1-0 lead in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge after beating Minnesota on Monday night, 67-57.

Tech had a 12-point lead at the half and ended up winning by 10 as a late little run by the Golden Gophers made the score look closer than it really was.

Sean Pedulla led the way for Mike Young’s team, scoring a game-high 17 points. Justyn Mutts had 16 points and nine rebounds, while Grant Basile had nine points and eight boards.

“That’s a good win for us. Just don’t think we’re playing very good basketball,” Tech coach Mike Young said.

It was a dominant first-half display but an average second one with the team having a season-high 14 turnovers overall. Tech was able to mix it up inside and outside and push the pace at times when the Golden Gophers were slow to transition back to defense.

Tech shot 49.1 percent from the field in the game while Minnesota shot 36.7 percent. Tech hit just 35.7 percent from deep but won the rebounding battle 42-27. The Hokies also recorded eight blocks on the night and has as much as a 20-point lead with just under five minutes to go in the second half.

The Hokies also managed to score 40 points in the paint on the night.

Next, Tech faces No. 18 UNC on Sunday at 3 p.m.