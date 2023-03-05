Countries
news virginia tech blasts fsu 82 60 will face notre dame at acc tournament on tuesday
Sports

Virginia Tech blasts FSU, 82-60: Will face Notre Dame at ACC Tournament on Tuesday

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech opened the game on a 14-0 run, fought off a brief Florida State surge in the second half, and coasted from there to an 82-60 win on Saturday in Blacksburg.

The win clinches the #11 seed at next week’s ACC Tournament for the Hokies (18-13, 8-12 ACC), who will face #14 seed Notre Dame (11-19, 3-16 ACC) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Tech won the teams’ only meeting this season, 93-87, on Feb. 11 in South Bend.

Virginia Tech finished strong after a 1-7 start in ACC, going 7-5 in conference play down the stretch, but for the Hokies to get back to the NCAA Tournament, it will take an unlikely five-day run through the ACC Tournament.

Tech will at least enter postseason play on a high note, having won its final two regular-season games by double digits.

Sean Pedulla had the big day for the Hokies in this one, scoring 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting, 6-of-8 from three.

Hunter Cattoor had 14 points, connecting on 4-of-9 from three, and Grant Basile had 13 points and eight boards.

Freshmen MJ Collins and Rodney Rice each chipped in 10 points.

For Rice, a four-star prep recruit, it was his second double-digit game in his last three, after missing much of the season with an ankle injury and a broken finger on his right hand.

Caleb Mills had 14 points to lead Florida State (9-22, 7-13 ACC), which will be the #12 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament, and will face #13 seed Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-14 ACC) in the tourney opener on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

