Virginia State Police special agent shot Thursday in Petersburg: No suspects
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police special agent shot Thursday in Petersburg: No suspects

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia State Police special agent vehicle
Virginia State Police special agent's vehicle. That is an additional bullet hole to the left of the trunk lid.

A Virginia State Police special agent has been treated and released from the hospital after being shot Thursday night in the City of Petersburg.

At 10:48 p.m., an unmarked Virginia State Police vehicle was briefly stopped on Whitehill Drive when a white SUV pulled up and its driver began shooting at the Virginia State Police vehicle.

Several shots were fired at the special agent’s car. At least one bullet shattered the rear window and grazed the special agent, while he was seated in the driver’s seat.

The special agent was in Petersburg for an ongoing criminal investigation.

No shots were fired by law enforcement at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries. The name of the special agent was not released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the white SUV and/or shooting, is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at [email protected] or by calling (804) 750-8458 or #77 on a cell phone.

