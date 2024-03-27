Countries
Home Virginia State Police: Officer-involved shooting Wednesday under investigation
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia State Police: Officer-involved shooting Wednesday under investigation

Crystal Graham
Published date:
9 mm gun and bullets
(© Digihelion – stock.adobe.com)

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police officers fired at him Wednesday morning during the execution of a search warrant.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of Richmond has been requested to investigate the shooting.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, the incident occurred in the 1100 block of Krupar Street in Hopewell City.

According to police, a 38-year-old male who lives at the residence where the search warrant was being executed displayed a weapon to police. Police report they fired at the male, and he was struck.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

