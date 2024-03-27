Virginia State Police: Officer-involved shooting Wednesday under investigation

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police officers fired at him Wednesday morning during the execution of a search warrant.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of Richmond has been requested to investigate the shooting.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, the incident occurred in the 1100 block of Krupar Street in Hopewell City.

According to police, a 38-year-old male who lives at the residence where the search warrant was being executed displayed a weapon to police. Police report they fired at the male, and he was struck.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.