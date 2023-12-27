Virginia State Police: Juvenile going 80 mph charged after police pursuit on 460

A juvenile with one passenger was traveling at 80 mph in a posted 60 mph zone on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Campbell County.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper attempted to stop the 17-year-old female who was driving a 1997 Honda Prelude on Route 460.

The driver did not stop, according to VSP, and fled from the trooper.

The juvenile lost control of her vehicle at the end of the exit ramp from Route 460 to Mount Athos Road. The female drive struck a guardrail.

The driver from Bedford County was cited for eluding police and reckless driving.

The female driver and her male juvenile passenger were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.