Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia State Parks offer summer getaway complete with water, stargazing
Culture, Virginia

Virginia State Parks offer summer getaway complete with water, stargazing

Crystal Graham
Published date:
family summer camping trip
(© Aliaksei Lasevich – stock.adobe.com)

Summer vacations are coming to an end with the start of the school year just around the corner. However, Virginia State Parks is reminding travelers there is still time to book a lodge or yurt for an overnight stay.

Parks provide excellent views of the nighttime sky, allow you to hear local wildlife and offer a variety of programs to entertain night owls.

There are stargazing programs, ranger guided sunset paddles, night hikes, moonlight canoe tours, campfire gatherings and even self-guided programs for those who prefer a solo adventure.

From the Eastern Shore to the James River, there are a variety of overnight stays available even for families without a tent or camper.

“We offer a variety of overnight accommodations while guests stay at the park and enjoy the Eastern Shore,” said Kiptopeke State Park Manager Sean Dixon. “I think our location provides the best summer getaway at a reasonable price. Whether you enjoy fishing, hiking, biking or water activities, our park has something for the whole family to enjoy.”

“Nothing beats the view of the James River like a sunset canoe paddle,” said James River State Park Manager John Fury. “We have guided programs all summer long and will host an astronomy viewing on August 19 with special guests from the Richmond Astronomical Society and Rappahannock Astronomical Society. Be sure to book your stay and take advantage of the water during the day and stargazing at night.”

For more information on the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

uva baseball
Sports

UVA Baseball: Top D3 catcher Jacob Ference commits to ‘Hoos off the transfer portal

Chris Graham
podcast
Sports

Podcast: Lots of UVA basketball, football recruiting news to roll through this week

Jerry Ratcliffe

Hootie and Scott have been busy trying to keep up with all of the news on the recruiting front for Tony Bennett with UVA basketball and Tony Elliott with UVA football.

Sydney "Sundance" Smith
Sports

Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’

Chris Graham

Sydney “Sundance” Smith, an MMA and bare knuckles fighter and Augusta County native, will fight in a featured bout on the BKFC 48 card on Aug. 11.

gray avenue staunton fire
Local

Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home

Crystal Graham
gavel and handcuffs
Virginia

Richmond couple charged with human trafficking, forced labor, physical abuse of gas station employee

Crystal Graham
planting a tree
Local

$35K grant to help homeowners, renters reduce household energy burden

Crystal Graham
Local

High school students enjoy hands-on fun with proteins at BRCC summer camp

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy