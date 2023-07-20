Virginia State Parks offer summer getaway complete with water, stargazing

Summer vacations are coming to an end with the start of the school year just around the corner. However, Virginia State Parks is reminding travelers there is still time to book a lodge or yurt for an overnight stay.

Parks provide excellent views of the nighttime sky, allow you to hear local wildlife and offer a variety of programs to entertain night owls.

There are stargazing programs, ranger guided sunset paddles, night hikes, moonlight canoe tours, campfire gatherings and even self-guided programs for those who prefer a solo adventure.

From the Eastern Shore to the James River, there are a variety of overnight stays available even for families without a tent or camper.

“We offer a variety of overnight accommodations while guests stay at the park and enjoy the Eastern Shore,” said Kiptopeke State Park Manager Sean Dixon. “I think our location provides the best summer getaway at a reasonable price. Whether you enjoy fishing, hiking, biking or water activities, our park has something for the whole family to enjoy.”

“Nothing beats the view of the James River like a sunset canoe paddle,” said James River State Park Manager John Fury. “We have guided programs all summer long and will host an astronomy viewing on August 19 with special guests from the Richmond Astronomical Society and Rappahannock Astronomical Society. Be sure to book your stay and take advantage of the water during the day and stargazing at night.”

For more information on the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov