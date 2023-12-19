Virginia to receive more than $2.6M in federal funding to reduce methane emissions

The Inflation Reduction Act will provide Virginia with more than $2.6 million to help reduce methane emissions and restore well sites.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia announced yesterday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) have awarded a total of $2,643,702 in grant funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to the Virginia Department of Energy to help reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.

The rising concentration of methane in the atmosphere is one of the largest drivers of climate change. The funding provided by the Methane Emissions Reduction Program, which was created by the Inflation Reduction Act, will help Virginia take the lead in cutting methane emissions from conventional oil and gas wells on nonfederal lands and support environmental restoration of well sites. The funding will also help well owners and operators voluntarily identify and eliminate methane emissions from low-producing wells with disproportionately high methane emissions. EPA and DOE will provide technical assistance to help the Commonwealth, industry and other partners implement cost-effective solutions to monitor and reduce methane emissions from these wells.

“I’m proud to see that the Inflation Reduction Act is continuing to deliver for Virginia,” Spanberger said. “In passing this legislation and moving it to the President’s desk to become law, we strengthened America’s ability to responsibly address climate change, reduce pollution, and create new jobs. Today, we are seeing more of these smart investments come home to our Commonwealth — allowing Virginia to help take the lead in reducing methane emissions and investing in the future of our planet. The more than $2.6 million headed to our Commonwealth will help deliver cleaner air in our communities and invest in Virginia’s clean energy future.”

The funding was awarded based on participating states’ proportion of the total number of low-producing conventional wells on nonfederal lands.

More information about the program is available online.