Virginia Organizing event to ask Youngkin to sign bills addressing the housing crisis

The Waynesboro chapter of Virginia Organizing is hosting an event aimed at urging Gov. Glenn Youngkin to support bills aiming to address the housing crisis in the state.

Several bills to make housing more accessible and expand the rights of renters passed in the Virginia General Assembly this year. The bills are now on the governor’s desk where he may sign them into law or veto them.

The local event will take place on Monday, March 11, at 2 p.m., at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building at 503 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

The event is taking place during the Housing Crisis Week of Action, and it is one of 10 events happening statewide.

“Passing the housing bills matters to me because my neighbors deserve the security of living in clean, safe and affordable housing,” said Lynda Myers, a member of the Waynesboro chapter of Virginia Organizing.

Connie Wright-Zink, a resident of Staunton who is on the Virginia Organizing statewide housing strategy committee, is an advocate for the rights of renters.

“Renters are not given nearly enough information when they sign a lease that could help them to take steps to protect themselves from poor housing conditions and being taken advantage of by unscrupulous landlords who, we have witnessed in our community, refuse to keep up minimum housing standards,” said Wright-Zink.