Virginia Farm Bureau Federation re-elects key leaders

Goochland County hay and grain producer Wayne Pryor of Hadensville was elected Nov. 30 to a ninth two-year term as president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

Pryor served as Farm Bureau’s vice president from December 1998 through November 2006 and has been a member of the organization’s board of directors since 1988. He currently serves on the board of the American Farm Bureau Federation and as president and chairman of the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. board of directors. Pryor has served on the Jackson, Mississippi-based company’s board for 22 years.

He also is a member of the Chicago-based American Agricultural Insurance Co. board and American Farm Bureau Insurance Services Inc. board. In addition, he is president and chairman of the board of directors of Countryway Mutual Insurance Co.

In Virginia, Pryor serves as president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board for the Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.; the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC; and the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability. He also is president of the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom board.

Franklin County farmer Scott E. Sink of Blacksburg was elected Nov. 30 to a sixth two-year term as vice president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

Sink chairs the VFBF National Affairs Committee, is a member of the VFBF AgPAC board of trustees and serves on the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability board of directors.

He is a past chairman of the VFBF Young Farmers Committee and past board member of the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.

Additionally, he is a past president of Franklin County Farm Bureau.

Elections of officers and directors were held during the VFBF 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates.