news virginia electron rocket launch visible to residents of east coast tuesday night
News

Virginia electron rocket launch visible to residents of East Coast Tuesday night

Crystal Graham
Published:
nasa wallops electron rocket
Photo courtesy NASA Wallops

An electron rocket will be launched from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island on Tuesday night.

The launch was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, but was pushed back due to inclement weather.

The 59-foot-tall rocket will lift off from the Launch Complex 2 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to NASA.

Backup launch days for Rocket Lab’s electron rocket run through Dec. 20.

The mission is named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers” and will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites.

The launch may be visible to residents throughout much of the East Coast, weather permitting

In Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, NASA’s Mission Planning Lab predicts the rocket will be visible 90 to 120 seconds after takeoff.

Viewing locations

  • Chincoteague Island including Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands
  • Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will be open for this launch.

A live launch webcast will be available at www.rocketlabusa.com/live-stream beginning about 40 minutes before launch.

To view the path of the launch and when to look for the rocket, click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

