Virginia corrections officer faces up to five years in prison for role in bribery conspiracy

A bribery scandal at a federal correctional complex in Petersburg has officially been shut down with the final defendant pleading guilty on Tuesday.

Daniel Thomas, 27, of Colonial Heights, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to solicit and accept a bribe by a public official.

According to court documents, Thomas was a correctional officer at FCC Petersburg starting the position in February 2015. Thomas led a prisoner work detail as a pipe fitter supervisor.

William R. Hall, 49, of Lexington, Ky., was a prisoner assigned to Thomas’ work detail from June 29, 2022, until he was transferred to FCC Fort Dix, N.J., on Nov. 17, 2022. During the time Hall was assigned to Thomas’ work detail, Hall paid bribes to Thomas through an associate from Lexington.

The associate, Kayla Cronin, 29, received proceeds from the exchange and then would send money to Thomas by mail, keeping some of the money for herself.

Thomas provided contraband, including tobacco products and anabolic steroids, to Hall in prison, which he in turn, sold to other prisoners.

Pleas and sentencing

Cronin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery on Oct. 25, 2023. She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9.

Hall pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery on April 5. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

Thomas is the final defendant in the case. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18.

Each defendant faces up to five years in prison.