Virginia Beach sailor who arranged sex acts with 10-year-old pleads guilty

A Virginia Beach man and Navy sailor pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Petty Officer First Class Vicente Muniz, Jr., 35, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

According to court documents, on Jan. 17, Muniz contacted a person he believed was the father of a 10-year-old child through a social media app.

Muniz set up a meeting to engage in sex acts with the child. Muniz explained that he was supposed to meet another minor that day, but the minor stopped responding.

Later that day, when Muniz attempted to meet with the purported parent and 10-year-old, he was arrested by law enforcement.