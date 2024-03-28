Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Beach sailor who arranged sex acts with 10-year-old pleads guilty
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia Beach sailor who arranged sex acts with 10-year-old pleads guilty

Crystal Graham
Published date:
sailor salute Navy
(© Stephen – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia Beach man and Navy sailor pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Petty Officer First Class Vicente Muniz, Jr., 35, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

According to court documents, on Jan. 17, Muniz contacted a person he believed was the father of a 10-year-old child through a social media app.

Muniz set up a meeting to engage in sex acts with the child. Muniz explained that he was supposed to meet another minor that day, but the minor stopped responding.

Later that day, when Muniz attempted to meet with the purported parent and 10-year-old, he was arrested by law enforcement.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro Police Department seeking video in South Magnolia Avenue larceny
2 Sen. Warner talks housing, Ukraine with Staunton officials, community
3 Are Augusta County leaders finally ready to move forward on police body cams?
4 Youngkin vetoes 30 gun safety bills; defends Virginians right ‘to keep and bear arms’
5 The Glenn Dome is dead: Alexandria backs out of Youngkin-Leonsis arena deal

Latest News

justice scales legal in courtroom
Public Safety, Virginia

‘Back the fu*k up’: Former employee returns to grocery store for Cheetos, robs cashier

Crystal Graham
jmu
Local, Schools

Madison College graduate, Army Colonel gives nearly $6 million to JMU for scholarships

Crystal Graham

The estate of a 1949 JMU graduate is giving nearly $6 million to James Madison, the largest cash gift in the university’s history.  

staunton virginia outdoor dining
Arts & Media, Local

Staunton restaurants, retailers to spill out on Beverley Street for fifth year

Crystal Graham

Shop & Dine Out in Downtown returns to Staunton April 5 giving establishments the opportunity to expand to the streets on weekends.

powerball lottery tickets
US & World

Powerball jackpot for Saturday night tops $900M for first time in 2024

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, Sports

Mailbag: Reader claims lack of objectivity on criticism of Youngkin’s Glenn Dome deal

Chris Graham
staunton
Local, Politics

Sen. Warner talks housing, Ukraine with Staunton officials, community

Rebecca Barnabi
jon moxley
Sports

Former AEW world champ Jon Moxley choked out by an amateur jiu-jitsu jabroni

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status