Virginia Basketball opens 2023-2024 season with Blue-White Scrimmages on Saturday at JPJ
Virginia Basketball opens 2023-2024 season with Blue-White Scrimmages on Saturday at JPJ

Chris Graham
Your first chance to get a glimpse of Virginia Basketball this season is Saturday’s Blue-White Scrimmages at the John Paul Jones Arena.

The day includes a 1:30 p.m. scrimmage for the women’s program and a 2:30 p.m. scrimmage for the men.

Both programs will also hold autograph sessions – the men from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., the women from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission and parking for all of the events are free.

Seating is general admission and first come, first served. Doors at John Paul Jones Arena will open at 12:30 p.m.

Team posters, sharpies and raffle prizes, including single-game men’s and women’s basketball tickets, will be available for fans.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

