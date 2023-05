Virginia Aviation Board awards $6.5 million to airports in the Commonwealth

The Virginia Aviation Board allocated $6.5 million last week to 21 public-use airports for general aviation enhancements across the state.

The allocations are on par with previous allocations reported by AFP in 2021 ($6.54 million), 2020 ($8.21 million) and 2018 ($4.94 million). In 2019, $22 million was allocated to support Virginia airports.

Thirty one projects received funding at last week’s quarterly meeting with the largest allocations going to a runway extension at Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Martinsville and a hangar and taxi-lane rehabilitation project at Leesburg Executive Airport in Northern Virginia.

Virginia Aviation Board allocations

Blue Ridge Regional Airport (Martinsville)

$1,200,000.00: Runway Extension (Road Relocation) – Phase 1 (Construction) (Non-AIP)

$667,772.00: Box Hangar Site Preparation (Design/Construction)

$108,208.17: Route 698 Relocation & Apron Expansion (Construction)

$22,222.00: Runway Extension – Phase 3 (Design)

Bridgewater Air Park (Bridgewater)

$424,000.00: Runway Lighting Rehabilitation (Construction)

Brookneal Campbell County Airport (Gladys)

$20,800.00: T-Hangar Site Preparation (Environmental Coordination)

Chesapeake Regional Airport (Chesapeake)

$270,465.00: Runway, Taxiway, and Apron Crack Seal & Re-Marking (Construction)

$16,868.00: Replacement Terminal Building Furniture

Dinwiddie County Airport (Petersburg)

$13,600.00: Pavement Crack Seal / Seal Coat / Environmental Coordination (Design/Construction)

Front Royal-Warren County Airport (Front Royal)

$24,000.00: Environmental Coordination – Obstruction Removal & Hangar Site Preparation

Hampton Roads Executive Airport (Chesapeake)

$25,896.00: West Apron Hangar Site Preparation (Construction)

Ingalls Field (Hot Springs)

$68,800.00: Terminal Building Conceptual Study & Preliminary Engineering (Design)

$25,760.00: Master Plan Update

$18,800.00: Pavement Crack Seal / Re-marking / Environmental Coordination (Construction)

Lake Country Regional Airport (Clarksville)

$4,400.00: East and West Side Runway Obstruction Survey and Removal (Construction)

Leesburg Executive Airport (Leesburg)

$1,640,000.00: Hangars A, B, C & D Taxilane Rehabilitation (Construction)

$471,200.00: South Terminal Apron Rehabilitation (Construction)

Louisa County Airport (Louisa)

$35,796.00: 2022 John Deere 5115M Tractor

$10,899.00: Flex-Wing Mower

Lunenburg County Airport (Kenbridge)

$719,935.00: Runway 2-20 Rehabilitation (Construction)

$205,925.00: Apron Rehabilitation (Construction)

New Kent County Airport (Quinton)

$492.00: Airport Entrance Signage (Construction)

New River Valley Airport (Dublin)

$10,208.00: Partial Parallel Taxiway (Environmental Coordination)

Orange County Airport (Orange)

$3,547.00: Electrical Vault Fencing (Construction)

Richmond Executive – Chesterfield County Airport (Chesterfield)

$38,880.04: Zero-Turn Mowers (2)

Stafford Regional Airport (Fredericksburg)

$77,652.00: Runway 15 Extension (Construction Overrun) (Non-AIP)

$26,633.00: Runway 15 Extension (Construction Overrun) (AIP)

Tappahannock-Essex County Airport (Tappahannock)

$240,000.00: Parallel Taxiway Extension (Construction)

Twin County Airport (Hillsville)

$24,000.00: Runway Rehabilitation & Taxiway Relocation (Environmental & Design)

Virginia Tech – Montgomery Executive Airport (Blacksburg)

$1,360.00: Purchase Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Wakefield Municipal Airport (Wakefield)

$96,000.00: Airfield Pavement Crack Seal, Seal Coat & Marking (Construction)

Related stories

SHD executive director named to head Virginia Department of Aviation

Published date: January 24, 2022 | 6:43 pm

Virginia airports awarded $6.54 million in Aviation Board grants

Published date: March 27, 2021 | 10:14 am

Virginia Aviation Board awards $7.1M to local airports

Published date: September 26, 2020 | 9:41 am

Virginia Aviation Board awards $1.1M to six airport projects

Published date: February 26, 2020 | 12:10 am

Aviation Board awards $22M to support Virginia airports

Published date: August 18, 2019 | 7:24 am

Six Virginia airports to share $4.94 million to improve services

Published date: March 14, 2018 | 7:49 am