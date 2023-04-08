Countries

newsvdot scheduled to begin paving work at i 64 exit 124 interchange next week
Local

VDOT scheduled to begin paving work at I-64 Exit 124 interchange next week

Chris Graham
Published date:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

VDOT contract crews will begin paving operations on the diverging diamond interchange at Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) in the Pantops area on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The work will be performed on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way). Paving operations will also include all on and off ramps at the interchange.

Drivers should use extreme caution as they navigate through the work zone which has a posted speed limit of 25 mph. Please go slowly and pay careful attention to flagging teams as they direct traffic through the area.

Work ends each day at 5 a.m., in time for the morning commute.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

