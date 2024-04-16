Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VDOT requests public input on study to improve Port Republic Road, I-81 ramp
Local

VDOT requests public input on study to improve Port Republic Road, I-81 ramp

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
interstate 81
(© Eli Wilson/Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

The public is invited to participate in a brief online survey conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation available today through Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The study is in partnership with the city of Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Public feedback is sought on a transportation study assessing potential improvements on Port Republic Road and the Interstate 81 southbound off-ramp at Exit 245. Important locations include the I-81 Exit 245 southbound off ramp and the intersection of Port Republic Road and Forest Hill Road. The study will identify ways to improve safety and operations through targeted project recommendations, and will also review multimodal accessibility, including bicycle, pedestrian and transit access. Solutions will be identified that may be incorporated with proposed projects or as standalone efforts.

The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available at online. VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more about the study. Comments can also be sent to [email protected] or Brad Reed, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 New artisan gift shop hopes to bring happiness to corner of Heather Heyer Way
2 Miyares joins Republican AG effort to tell Bank of America who it needs to do business with
3 Ryan Dunn ‘all in’ on NBA Draft: Analyzing the move for Dunn, and for Virginia
4 Did you see Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary? Time to pay the women what they’re worth
5 Did ‘Sleepy Donald’ just confess in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case?

Latest News

Economy, Local

‘A new civic and community anchor’: Staunton breaks ground on new Juvenile & DR building

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia adds 6’7″ center Hawa Doumbouya from transfer portal

Chris Graham

Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton picked up a 6’7” center from Maryland, Hawa Doumbouya, from the transfer portal on Tuesday.

donald trump
Politics, US & World

Did ‘Sleepy Donald’ just confess in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case?

Chris Graham

Disgraced ex-president Donald Trump, we should call him “Sleepy Donald,” since he fell asleep in a New York court again on Tuesday, probably should have stretched out his grandpa nap a little longer.

deflated basketball
Sports

Did you see Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary? Time to pay the women what they’re worth

Chris Graham
biosolids sign2
Climate, Local

What about that ‘biosolids land application’ sign in Augusta County?

Chris Graham
waynesboro
Local, Politics

Waynesboro hosting meeting on housing conditions, availability on Wednesday

Connie Wright-Zink
firearm
Public Safety, Virginia

Father, son arrested at Virginia school construction site after call related to firearm

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status