VDOT requests public input on study to improve Port Republic Road, I-81 ramp

The public is invited to participate in a brief online survey conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation available today through Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The study is in partnership with the city of Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Public feedback is sought on a transportation study assessing potential improvements on Port Republic Road and the Interstate 81 southbound off-ramp at Exit 245. Important locations include the I-81 Exit 245 southbound off ramp and the intersection of Port Republic Road and Forest Hill Road. The study will identify ways to improve safety and operations through targeted project recommendations, and will also review multimodal accessibility, including bicycle, pedestrian and transit access. Solutions will be identified that may be incorporated with proposed projects or as standalone efforts.

The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available at online. VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more about the study. Comments can also be sent to [email protected] or Brad Reed, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.