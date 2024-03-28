VDOT lifts lane closures for Easter holiday weekend hopping, skipping

The Easter 2024 holiday is just a hop, skip and a jump away, so the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced a suspension of most highway work zones and lift of most lane closures.

Lane closures will be lifted on most interstates and major roads in the Commonwealth from noon on Friday, March 29, 2024, until noon Tuesday, April 2, 2024. While lane closures will be lifted on most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during the holiday.

VDOT encourages all motorists to put safety first when traveling this weekend and during Distracted Driver Awareness Month in April. However, safety should always be at the top of every motorist’s mind throughout the year. What you do impacts others.

Do your part in making travel safer for all by not driving distracted, and by speaking up if someone is driving distracted. Take a break if you are drowsy. Keep your eyes on the road. Buckle up. It’s a law we can live with. And, if you plan to drink, have a designated driver or use a ride service.