VDOT hosting public hearing on proposed 5th Street Station Trail and Hub project
VDOT hosting public hearing on proposed 5th Street Station Trail and Hub project

Chris Graham
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County and Charlottesville residents will have an opportunity on Tuesday to review the plans on the proposed 5th Street Station Trail and Hub project.

VDOT will hold a public hearing on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Albemarle County Fifth Street Office Building, 1600 Fifth Street, Room A. The meeting will be held in an open forum format where project team members will present information about the proposed project and answer questions.

Attendees may provide written or verbal comments about the project at the hearing.

Comments received at the hearing or by the end of the public comment period on Dec. 29 will be included in the formal record of the public hearing.

The proposed project will reconstruct the existing hiking trail on the west side of Moores Creek to a 10-foot-wide shared use path. The project will also build a new 10-foot-wide path from Wegman’s Way to the reconstructed path and will include and a bridge over Moores Creek.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization proposed the project to increase multi-modal connectivity in the Fifth Street area. The $11.4 million project was funded in the fourth round of SMART SCALE project development in fiscal year 2022.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2025 and be completed in the late fall of 2025.

More information about the project, including a location map and aerial that displays the trail path and connections, may be found on the project web page: 5th Street Station Trail on the VDOT web site.

Questions about the project should be directed to John Rose, VDOT Location and Design, Culpeper District, (540) 829-7429, [email protected]. Comments may be made during the meeting or by mail to John Rose, VDOT Location and Design, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701.

Comments can also be emailed to [email protected]. All comments must be postmarked or emailed by Dec. 29, 2023.

