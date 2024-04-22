Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VDOT extends deadline for online survey on Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg
Local, Public Safety

VDOT extends deadline for online survey on Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
interstate 81
(© Eli Wilson/Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

The deadline for an online survey regarding Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg has been extended to Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The public is invited to participate in the brief online survey conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation in partnership with the City of Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Public feedback is sought on a transportation study assessing potential improvements on Port Republic Road and the Interstate 81 southbound off-ramp at Exit 245. Important locations include the I-81 Exit 245 southbound off ramp and the intersection of Port Republic Road and Forest Hill Road. The study will identify ways to improve safety and operations through targeted project recommendations. The study will also review multimodal accessibility, including bicycle, pedestrian and transit access. Solutions will be identified that may be incorporated with proposed projects or as standalone efforts.

The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available online. More information about the study is also available online.

Comments may also be sent to [email protected] or Brad Reed, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

VDOT requests public input on study to improve Port Republic Road, I-81 ramp – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Ken Mitchell is the kind of Democrat who can win in our part of Virginia
2 Student leaders announce grant awards; happy to contribute ‘something good in the world’
3 Mailbag: What is going on with the Virginia women’s basketball program?
4 Virginia backup point guard Dante Harris is hitting the transfer portal: Analysis
5 Virginia DMV: 35 pedestrians killed, 442 injured on Virginia roads in 2024

Latest News

solar native flowers
Climate, Virginia

Virginia awarded $156M for solar energy in low-income communities

Rebecca Barnabi
jmu
Local, Schools

JMU to honor three long-time employees by naming roads, building in their honor

Crystal Graham

Two long-time employees and the sixth president of James Madison University will be honored through the naming of two streets and one building.

uva baseball
Sports

Pitching, defense woes put the ceiling on Virginia’s College World Series hopes

Chris Graham

Virginia, with its offense ranking third nationally in hitting, five in runs per game, ninth in OBP and slugging, can slug its way through the first two weekends of the NCAA Tournament.

artificial intelligence
Economy, Virginia

Fairfax County development firm to spend $630K on expansion, plans to double workforce

Crystal Graham
Nottoway River
Climate, Virginia

Southeast Virginia land sought for conservation after $5.6M federal grant

Crystal Graham
donald trump
Politics, US & World

‘Stinky Don’: There’s a reason we call geezers like Donald Trump ‘old farts’

Chris Graham
will ospreay
Sports

AEW ‘Dynasty’ review: Swerve Strickland is your new world champ. Good move?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status