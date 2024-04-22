VDOT extends deadline for online survey on Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg

The deadline for an online survey regarding Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg has been extended to Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The public is invited to participate in the brief online survey conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation in partnership with the City of Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Public feedback is sought on a transportation study assessing potential improvements on Port Republic Road and the Interstate 81 southbound off-ramp at Exit 245. Important locations include the I-81 Exit 245 southbound off ramp and the intersection of Port Republic Road and Forest Hill Road. The study will identify ways to improve safety and operations through targeted project recommendations. The study will also review multimodal accessibility, including bicycle, pedestrian and transit access. Solutions will be identified that may be incorporated with proposed projects or as standalone efforts.

The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available online. More information about the study is also available online.

Comments may also be sent to [email protected] or Brad Reed, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

