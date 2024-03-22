Countries
Climate, Virginia

VDOT announces $11.3M in federal funding for EV charging stations in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
electric vehicle
(© kinwun – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has allocated $11.3 million in federal funding for the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the Commonwealth.

The strategic investment will support the expansion of a robust network of EV charging infrastructure to spur economic development and enable a convenient, reliable and equitable charging experience for EV drivers. The funding will close existing gaps along I-64, I-77, I-81, I-85, I-95 and I-295 designated as alternative fuel corridors (AFCs).

Under the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, state departments of transportation will oversee the disbursement of $5 billion through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. The NEVI Program aims to construct a reliable national network of EV charging stations, with initial stations required to be located along designated AFCs.

As detailed in VDOT’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan, VDOT intends to distribute more than $100 million over the next four years through the NEVI Program to serve the following goals:

  • Closing the Gaps: By strategically deploying charging stations, VDOT aims to address gaps in EV charging accessibility throughout Virginia.
  • Convenience and Reliability: The investment will ensure convenient and reliable EV charging options for residents and travelers.
  • Equitable Access: VDOT is committed to providing equitable access to EV charging stations across suburban, rural, and disadvantaged communities, supporting the Commonwealth’s growing EV market.

The initial $11.3 million investment under Phase 1-A of VDOT’s NEVI Program will facilitate the deployment of third-party owned and operated EV charging stations at 18 sites across 13 counties, adding 66 fast charging ports across the Commonwealth. Notably, 14 of the charging stations are within a half-mile of federally designated disadvantaged communities. Proposed locations were screened against federal requirements, with awardees selected through a competitive scoring process that evaluated location, station cost, level of applicant match funding, applicant qualifications, nearby amenities such as restrooms, dining and shopping, and other customer experience-focused factors.

VDOT presented the awards for NEVI Phase I-A to the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) during the March 19, 2024, meeting. Awards remain subject to potential changes pending environmental reviews, site host commitments, utility connection and other relevant factors.

The VDOT NEVI Program will continue to expand the statewide network of charging stations with multiple upcoming rounds of competitive award solicitations. Detailed information on awards, program updates, federal EV infrastructure grant opportunities and educational resources is available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

