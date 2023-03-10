Countries
news valley playhouse presents the foreigner at court square theater
Culture

Valley Playhouse presents ‘The Foreigner’ at Court Square Theater

Crystal Graham
Published:

the foreigner cst valley playhouseValley Playhouse is returning to Court Square Theater with the comedy classic, The Foreigner, running March 23-April 2.

Directed by Stephen Winegard, Larry Shue’s play is set in a fishing lodge in rural Georgia. British demolitions expert “Froggy” passes off his pathologically shy friend Charlie as a non-English-speaking visitor from an exotic foreign country.

Two villains, a sinister minister and his backwoods sidekick, freely discuss their dastardly plans and other damaging revelations in front of Charlie – thinking he doesn’t understand a word they’re saying.

Charlie shares the inside story with Froggy and things go uproariously awry for the “bad guys,” leading to a wildly funny victory by our heroes.

The Foreigner features Buddy Garrison as Charlie Baker and Scott Lunsford as Froggy LeSuer; joined by Terry Southerington, Jenny Howard, Laura Pyle, Sam Kauffman and Michael Lafferty.

Gail Arthur and Claire Wayman are co-producers.

Performances are Thursday-Saturday, March 23-25 and March 30-April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; with matinee showings on Sunday, March 26 and April 2 at 3 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Advance adult tickets are $15 ($17 at door); advance senior/student tickets are $13 ($15 at door).

March 30 is “Pay What You Will” night, with at-door cash sales only.

Tickets are available at courtsquaretheater.org or by calling the box office at (540) 433-9189.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg,

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

