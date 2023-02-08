UVA to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day at JPJ on Feb. 19

When the University of Virginia women’s basketball team hosts Duke on Feb. 19, there will be more happening on court than just the game.

In recognition of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, UVA will honor letter winners from the first women’s varsity teams to compete at the university.

Members of the 1973-74 field hockey, basketball and tennis teams will be honored on the court at halftime of the game.

The event’s theme will be “Half a Century of Opportunity, Half a Century of Excellence.”

The game tips off at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, but festivities begin at 12:30 p.m.

Youth sports festival

In addition to the halftime ceremony, there will also be a pregame youth sports festival held at John Paul Jones Arena on the upper concourse from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The festival will include sports stations for youth to visit, including field hockey, rowing, soccer, football and volleyball.

Youth in eighth grade and under completing all of the sports stations will receive a complimentary t-shirt.

Admission to the festival is free with a game ticket.

Previous honorees

Recent honorees at Virginia’s National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration include:

NFL Vice President of Health and Safety Initiatives Jennifer Langton

Olympic-gold-medalists Leah Smith, Lauren Perdue and Lindsay Shoop

1993 women’s basketball teams

1991 women’s lacrosse teams

Philanthropist and two-time women’s volleyball MVP Amy (Mitchell) Griffin

Former UVa track standout and varsity football coach at Calvin Coolidge High School Natalie Randolph

Longtime administrators Jane Miller and Barbara Kelley

Since 1996, the Virginia Department of Athletics and the Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center have collaborated to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, an event that brings national attention to the achievements of female athletes and issues facing girls and women in sports.