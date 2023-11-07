Countries
Health, Local, News

UVA Health medical centers earn ‘A’ from national nonprofit for high-quality patient care

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
healthcare
(© DragonImages – stock.adobe.com)

All four UVA Health medical centers have earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades for fall 2023 from The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit that rates hospitals on how well they provide high-quality patient care.

“It is a tremendous honor for all four of our hospitals to earn an ‘A’ from Leapfrog, and this demonstrates our commitment to provide the highest-quality care to patients across Virginia and beyond, regardless of where those patients are seen,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA said. “As we continue the implementation of our 10-year strategic plan, we are excited to expand access to the excellent care our team provides to even more patients.”

The four UVA hospitals honored by The Leapfrog Group:

  • UVA Health University Medical Center in Charlottesville
  • UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center
  • UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center
  • UVA Health Prince William Medical Center in Manassas

The hospital safety grades are based on more than 30 national performance measures of patient safety as well as the systems hospitals have in place to protect patients.

“Earning an ‘A’ reflects the diligence and commitment of our team members to safely providing the best care for our patients, and I congratulate our team for earning this award while caring for patients with complex medical needs,” said Wendy Horton, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “We will continue striving to improve the care we provide to every patient, every day.”

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center have earned an “A” for 11 consecutive grading periods.

“It takes a relentless focus on patient safety to earn these grades at community hospitals, and we are very proud of our team members for this accomplishment,” Erik Shannon, chief executive officer for UVA Health’s community hospitals, said. “The achievements of UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center — which have earned straight ‘A’ grades for five years — are a testament to our teams’ dedication and skill.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

