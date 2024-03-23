Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Uncensored: ‘Wait, Wait’ panelists to perform stand-up comedy at Paramount Theater
Arts & Media, Local

Uncensored: ‘Wait, Wait’ panelists to perform stand-up comedy at Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Upfront Inc. presents the Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Friday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m.

The stand-up comedy show will include some of Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me’s funniest panelists from NPR’s weekly quiz show hosted by Peter Sagal.

You’ve heard them answering questions on Wait Wait subject to FCC limitations. Here’s a chance to enjoy a full evening of their stand-up comedy uncensored.

Your host is veteran stand-up and Wait Wait regular Alonzo Bodden.

Joining Bodden will be a rotating group of performers including Mo Rocca, Maeve Higgins, Maz Jobrani, Alzo Slade, Hari Kondabolu, Helen Hong, Negin Farsad, Adam Burke, Faith Salie and Brian Babylon.

Tickets range from $27.50 to $101.50.

Tickets are available online or by phone at (434) 979-1333.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 East Main Street on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Measure of health varies throughout Virginia; wealthiest areas rank highest
2 Schools, safety, security: U.S. House passes second government funding bill for fiscal year 2024
3 Analysis: Judge rewrites key facts in case to justify protecting Augusta County leaders
4 March Madness Notebook: JMU set for Duke, Longwood blasted by #1 seed Houston
5 NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, cruises past Marshall, 92-49

Latest News

mochi doodle graham
Arts & Media, Local

Crystal Graham: There will never be another Mochi, my miniature poodle with a heart-shaped nose

Crystal Graham
bryan danielson
Sports

Bryan Danielson would be a bigger help to AEW if Tony Khan treated him like a star

Chris Graham

Bryan Danielson has been in AEW for a minute – he debuted with the company at the All Out pay-per-view in 2021.

indian tepee on reservation
Economy, Virginia

HUD invests nearly $1.7M in Virginia to support housing for Tribal communities

Crystal Graham

HUD awarded a nearly $1.7 million grant in Virginia to support the development of housing for families living on Indian reservations.

donald trump
Politics, US & World

The origins of Donald Trump’s America First policy trace back to Hitler, Hearst

Lawrence S. Wittner
police investigation
Public Safety, Virginia

Arrest made in Richmond homicide that occurred at bus stop outside City Hall

Crystal Graham
checking lottery numbers
Virginia

Virginia Lottery reports $3M Mega Millions winner; jackpot increases to $1.1B

Crystal Graham
wildfire
Public Safety, Local

Virginia deploys resources to Page County, surrounding communities to fight fires

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status