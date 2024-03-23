Uncensored: ‘Wait, Wait’ panelists to perform stand-up comedy at Paramount Theater

Upfront Inc. presents the Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Friday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m.

The stand-up comedy show will include some of Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me’s funniest panelists from NPR’s weekly quiz show hosted by Peter Sagal.

You’ve heard them answering questions on Wait Wait subject to FCC limitations. Here’s a chance to enjoy a full evening of their stand-up comedy uncensored.

Your host is veteran stand-up and Wait Wait regular Alonzo Bodden.

Joining Bodden will be a rotating group of performers including Mo Rocca, Maeve Higgins, Maz Jobrani, Alzo Slade, Hari Kondabolu, Helen Hong, Negin Farsad, Adam Burke, Faith Salie and Brian Babylon.

Tickets range from $27.50 to $101.50.

Tickets are available online or by phone at (434) 979-1333.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 East Main Street on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.