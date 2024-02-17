Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home U.S. Capitol Police launching body cam pilot program: Wait, they didn’t already have them?
Police, Politics, US & World

U.S. Capitol Police launching body cam pilot program: Wait, they didn’t already have them?

Chris Graham
Published date:
capitol insurrection
(© Gallagher Photography – Shutterstock)

Body cams for police has been a big issue in Augusta County for … too long. I was today years old when I learned that police at the U.S. Capitol don’t have body cams.

That nugget came up in the context of a news release from the office of Eighth District House Democrat Don Beyer having Beyer welcome the news that the U.S. Capitol Police is launching a pilot body cam program for its officers.

Beyer and Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C., in Congress as a non-voting member, sent a letter way back in 2021 to the Capitol Police Board requesting the use of body cameras for all uniformed U.S. Capitol Police officers.

“I’m glad to see the U.S. Capitol Police taking necessary steps toward requiring all uniformed U.S. Capitol Police officers to use body cameras,” Beyer said in a statement. “The implementation of this pilot program will not only increase transparency, trust and accountability but will also ensure a more comprehensive understanding of critical incidents.”

Beyer coauthored legislation with Congresswoman Norton requiring the use of body-worn cameras by all federal officers. This legislation was previously included in the House-passed George Floyd Justice In Policing Act.

“The tragic events of the January 6th attack on our Capitol reinforced the necessity of body cameras,” Beyer said. “The body camera footage from the Metropolitan Police Department officers helped identify those who attacked police officers and the Capitol and provided us with a clearer account of the events that took place on that day. The launch of this body-worn camera pilot program will only help protect our Capitol Police officers and the public.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 What are they hiding? Augusta County 6 blocks move to kill costly court appeal
2 Advocates disappointed in ‘light’ sentences in recent animal cruelty cases
3 Justice served in Virginia? Puppy starves to death; felony plea deal only 30 days in jail
4 Brace yourself, Virginia: Snow on the way Friday; second storm possible next week
5 Tony Bennett, in Pitt postgame presser slip, suggests his team might have ‘quit’

Latest News

road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of Feb. 19-23

Chris Graham
joe biden donald trump
Economy, Op-Eds, Politics

Andrew Moss: Unions as a pillar of democracy in 2024

Contributors

Unions are once again playing a significant role in a presidential election. Joe Biden joins striking auto workers on a picket line in Michigan; Donald Trump meets with Teamsters leaders at Mar-a-Lago and Washington D.C.

vcu
Basketball, Sports

VCU gets 27 from Joe Bamisile, 26 from Max Shulga, in 95-85 win at Saint Louis

Chris Graham

Joe Bamisile poured in 27 points and Max Shulga buried a pair of clutch three-pointers down the stretch as VCU defeated Saint Louis, 95-85, Friday night at Chaifetz Arena.

baseball
Baseball, Sports

#14 Virginia opens 2024 season with come-from-behind 10-8 win over Hofstra

Chris Graham
black bear cub
Arts & Culture, Local

‘Incredibly vulnerable’: Three orphaned bear cubs under care of Wildlife Center of Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
russia
Op-Eds, Politics

Winslow Myers: Putin beyond delusion

Contributors
Arts & Culture, Local, Schools

Wilson Memorial High students stage ‘long-time favorite’ that made Carol Burnett a Broadway star

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status