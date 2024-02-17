U.S. Capitol Police launching body cam pilot program: Wait, they didn’t already have them?

Body cams for police has been a big issue in Augusta County for … too long. I was today years old when I learned that police at the U.S. Capitol don’t have body cams.

That nugget came up in the context of a news release from the office of Eighth District House Democrat Don Beyer having Beyer welcome the news that the U.S. Capitol Police is launching a pilot body cam program for its officers.

Beyer and Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C., in Congress as a non-voting member, sent a letter way back in 2021 to the Capitol Police Board requesting the use of body cameras for all uniformed U.S. Capitol Police officers.

“I’m glad to see the U.S. Capitol Police taking necessary steps toward requiring all uniformed U.S. Capitol Police officers to use body cameras,” Beyer said in a statement. “The implementation of this pilot program will not only increase transparency, trust and accountability but will also ensure a more comprehensive understanding of critical incidents.”

Beyer coauthored legislation with Congresswoman Norton requiring the use of body-worn cameras by all federal officers. This legislation was previously included in the House-passed George Floyd Justice In Policing Act.

“The tragic events of the January 6th attack on our Capitol reinforced the necessity of body cameras,” Beyer said. “The body camera footage from the Metropolitan Police Department officers helped identify those who attacked police officers and the Capitol and provided us with a clearer account of the events that took place on that day. The launch of this body-worn camera pilot program will only help protect our Capitol Police officers and the public.”