Home Trump doubles down on abortion restrictions: Handing another issue to Democrats?
Politics, US & World

Trump doubles down on abortion restrictions: Handing another issue to Democrats?

Chris Graham
Published date:
abortion rights
(© Longfin Media – stock.adobe.com)

Donald Trump must have missed the message from the 2022 midterms and the 2023 state elections in Virginia on abortion.

In a video posted on Monday to the social-media site that he owns, and reported a paltry $4 million in revenues last year, Trump doubled down on his support for restrictions on abortion at the state level.

“Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others. And that’s what they will be at the end of the day,” Trump said. “This is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart or in many cases, your religion or your faith. Do what’s right for your family and do what’s right for yourself. Do what’s right for your children. Do what’s right for our country, and vote.”

Great reminder there to the Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans who disagreed with the 2022 Supreme Court decision in Dobbs that overturned Roe v. Wade, and boosted the numbers of Democrats in Congress in the 2022 midterms, and flipped the Virginia General Assembly to full Democratic control in 2023.

Get out and do what’s right for our country, indeed.

Trump, being Trump, humble-bragged his role in the Dobbs decision, which came in the form of him appointing three of the six justices in the 6-3 majority, aided by the blatant parliamentary maneuvers executed by former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that, in effect, stole two Supreme Court appointments that should have been filled by Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

“I want to thank the six justices, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch. Incredible people for having the courage to allow this long-term, hard-fought battle to finally end this 50-year battle over Roe v.  Wade, took it out of the federal hands and brought it into the hearts, minds and vote of the people in each state,” Trump said.

Among those warning Trump and Republican voters that this will not end well for their side, curiously, is Fox News blowhard Sean Hannity.

“Any Republican that calls for a flat-out ban politically – politically, I’m talking politically now – that would be outright suicide,” Hannity said Monday morning in a spot on “Fox & Friends.”

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

