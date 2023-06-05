Traffic alert: Part of Route 689 in Page County to close for bridge replacement

A part of Route 689 (Ida Road) in Page County will be closed to through traffic for approximately six weeks starting Monday, June 12.

The closure of route 689 between the two intersections with Route 629 (Hollow Run Road/Ida Hollow Road) will allow Virginia Department of Transportation crews to replace the East Hawksbill Creek bridge.

While all work is weather permitting, the bridge replacement on Route 689 is scheduled for completion on or about Thursday, July 20.

Local traffic on Route 689 will have access to properties on either side of the work zone. Through traffic will be detoured as follows: