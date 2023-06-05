Traffic alert: Part of Route 689 in Page County to close for bridge replacement

A part of Route 689 (Ida Road) in Page County will be closed to through traffic for approximately six weeks starting Monday, June 12.
The closure of route 689 between the two intersections with Route 629 (Hollow Run Road/Ida Hollow Road) will allow Virginia Department of Transportation crews to replace the East Hawksbill Creek bridge.
While all work is weather permitting, the bridge replacement on Route 689 is scheduled for completion on or about Thursday, July 20.
Local traffic on Route 689 will have access to properties on either side of the work zone. Through traffic will be detoured as follows:
- North of the bridge, drivers approaching from the north side of the bridge will go north on Route 689 (Ida Road/Stonyman Road), turn right on Route 611 (Farmview Road) and then left on Route 629 (Hollow Run Road) to return to Route 689.
- Drivers approaching from the south side of the bridge will go north on Route 689, turn left on Route 629 (Hollow Run Road) and then right on Route 611 to return to Route 689 (Stonyman Road/Ida Road).