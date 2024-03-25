Traffic alert: Part of Loop Road in Page County to close for two months on April 1

Part of Route 604 (Loop Road) in Page County will close for approximately two months starting Monday, April 1, 2024.

The closure affects the western leg of Route 604, between the intersections with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) and Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane) and will allow the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge over Naked Creek at the Page-Rockingham county line.

Detour signs will direct motorists during construction to use the eastern leg of Route 604 between Routes 609 and 750. Local traffic will have access to properties between the work zone and Route 750.

VDOT crews will replace the single-lane truss bridge over Naked Creek with a new single-lane bridge of similar design. Route 604 is scheduled to reopen on or about Friday, June 7, 2024.

All work is weather permitting.