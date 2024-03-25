Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Traffic alert: Part of Loop Road in Page County to close for two months on April 1
Local

Traffic alert: Part of Loop Road in Page County to close for two months on April 1

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Part of Route 604 (Loop Road) in Page County will close for approximately two months starting Monday, April 1, 2024.

The closure affects the western leg of Route 604, between the intersections with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) and Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane) and will allow the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge over Naked Creek at the Page-Rockingham county line.

Detour signs will direct motorists during construction to use the eastern leg of Route 604 between Routes 609 and 750. Local traffic will have access to properties between the work zone and Route 750.

VDOT crews will replace the single-lane truss bridge over Naked Creek with a new single-lane bridge of similar design. Route 604 is scheduled to reopen on or about Friday, June 7, 2024.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Mark Byington, after record-setting season at JMU, leaves school for job at Vanderbilt
2 Augusta County leaders issue another toothless statement on reassessments
3 Youngkin’s Glenn Dome on the brink: Would he be willing to veto the budget to save it?
4 March Madness Notebook: NC State’s Sweet 16 run shows how good the ACC is
5 Virginia man to serve 40 years for two fatal stabbings: a roommate and a sexual partner

Latest News

college basketball money NIL
Sports

Mark Byington, after record-setting season at JMU, leaves school for job at Vanderbilt

Chris Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin, again, tries to make jobs picture in Virginia about his policies, when it’s not

Chris Graham

Glenn Youngkin, lame-duck Virginia Republican governor, desperately wants his legacy basketball-hockey arena in Alexandria, and will use anything he can find in terms of data to try to leverage Democrats into backing his boondoggle.

espn
Sports

Mailbag: ACC, in what the experts said was a ‘down year,’ has four in the Sweet 16

Chris Graham

So, who holds the self-appointed pundits accountable when they berate the ACC in pre-selection talk shows and then are shown to be wholly incorrect? 

Politics, Virginia

Lawmakers tour Sandston facility, continue to push USPS on ongoing mail delivery issues

Rebecca Barnabi
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County leaders issue another toothless statement on reassessments

Chris Graham
theater
Arts & Media, Local

Sorry, Agatha: ShenanArts pokes fun at novelist’s mysteries in ‘Something’s Afoot’

Rebecca Barnabi
Climate, Politics, US & World

What would a second Trump term mean for efforts to stave off climate change?

Roddy Scheer

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status