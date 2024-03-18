Countries
Local

Traffic alert: Northbound I-81 exit 225 off-ramp to close two nights for shoulder work

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

The northbound Interstate 81 Exit 225 off-ramp to Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) in Augusta County will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday nights, March 20 and 21, 2024.

The closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night are necessary to allow contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation to perform shoulder-strengthening work along I-81 in the Staunton area.

All northbound I-81 drivers needing access to Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway):

  • Continue north on I-81 and take Exit 227 off-ramp to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road).
  • Turn left at the end of the off-ramp onto Route 612 crossing over I-81.
  • Turn left onto I-81 southbound on-ramp.
  • Merge onto I-81 southbound and continue south.
  • Take the Exit 225 off-ramp to access Route 262.

Signs and digital message boards will advise motorists of the ramp closure and detour. All work is weather permitting.

Shoulder-strengthening work is an early stage in the widening of northbound and southbound I-81 between exit 221 (I-64 junction) and exit 225. The project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP), which aims to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor in Virginia. Additional information about the program is online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

