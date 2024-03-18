Traffic alert: Northbound I-81 exit 225 off-ramp to close two nights for shoulder work

The northbound Interstate 81 Exit 225 off-ramp to Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) in Augusta County will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday nights, March 20 and 21, 2024.

The closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night are necessary to allow contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation to perform shoulder-strengthening work along I-81 in the Staunton area.

All northbound I-81 drivers needing access to Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway):

Continue north on I-81 and take Exit 227 off-ramp to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road).

Turn left at the end of the off-ramp onto Route 612 crossing over I-81.

Turn left onto I-81 southbound on-ramp.

Merge onto I-81 southbound and continue south.

Take the Exit 225 off-ramp to access Route 262.

Signs and digital message boards will advise motorists of the ramp closure and detour. All work is weather permitting.

Shoulder-strengthening work is an early stage in the widening of northbound and southbound I-81 between exit 221 (I-64 junction) and exit 225. The project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP), which aims to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor in Virginia. Additional information about the program is online.