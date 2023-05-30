Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newstony khan playing aew star cm punks status for collision debut close to the vest
Sports

Tony Khan playing AEW star CM Punk’s status for ‘Collision’ debut close to the vest

Chris Graham
Published date:
cm punk
Photo: AEW

Tony Khan is working off the script that he wrote for himself heading into the launch of “Rampage,” treating the status of AEW star CM Punk for the June 17 debut of “Collision” as a state secret.

“I have been a little intentionally secretive about where this is all going, and I think it’s a good thing,” Khan said on a media call last week, sidestepping questions on Punk and a rumored roster split.

AEW has been in a holding pattern all spring, with the company’s focus on the rollout of “Collision” and the wildly successful Aug. 27 “All In” show at Wembley Stadium in London, which has already sold more than 68,000 tickets without a single match announced or even hinted at.

The status of Punk, who has been out since September with a torn triceps sustained in his AEW world title victory over Jon Moxley at “All Out,” has been another point of focus.

Because of course, Punk isn’t out just because of the torn triceps. After calling out several backstage critics at the post-“All Out” media scrum, Punk and AEW producer Ace Steel, a long-time Punk confidante, were confronted in the dressing room by Matt and Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega, fellow wrestlers who also happen to be AEW executive vice presidents.

What happened next is still the subject of mass speculation, but what has been said to have happened – an all-out (pardon the pun) brawl – led to the suspensions of all five.

The repercussions from the brawl extended beyond those immediately involved – Moxley, Chris Jericho, “Hangman” Adam Page and Dax Harwood all dragged themselves into the story after the fact – making this the defining storyline in the company, even as the TV storylines have largely ignored the real-life feud.

The absence of Punk has been noticeable in the ratings for “Dynamite” and “Rampage,” which dropped off in the immediate aftermath of the “All Out” brawl and have been holding at those new lows for several months.

His pending return in two weeks should give the ratings – and the company’s direction – a much-needed jolt moving forward.

Khan, who masterfully played the expected pending arrival of Punk into AEW in 2021 into a record rating for the second week of “Rampage,” seems to be hoping that playing coy will serve to the benefit of the company with the rollout of “Collision” on June 17.

“I haven’t given lengthy explanations yet for what I’m planning regarding the future of the roster and how people will be allocated across ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Collision’ and our other shows, and it’s a great question,” Khan said. “I think, certainly, I could see why wrestling fans all over the world would be interested in that and curious about that. And I think that’s frankly, by design, that we want to build that curiosity and get people wondering exactly what you’re asking, what’s the future of the AEW roster and what does this all mean going forward after Double or Nothing? So, it’s a really good question, and it’s something we’re going to be excited to follow up on.”

Translation for that 116-word word salad: wait and see.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 20-year-old male dead after drowning at Stoney Creek Resort in Augusta County
2 News Virginian, Daily Progress switching to three-day-a-week print schedule
3 Virginia Republicans weigh in on McCarthy-Biden debt-ceiling, budget deal
4 Waynesboro Generals alums Denny Walling, Mike Lowell named to VBL Hall of Fame
5 Virginia Athletics doesn’t want to play a serious NIL game: How this affects UVA hoops

Latest News

virginia tech
Sports

Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame announces seven-member Class of 2023

Chris Graham
gas
U.S./World

Gas prices inch higher following busy Memorial Day travel weekend

Chris Graham

Gas prices are up nearly three cents a gallon nationwide as people are back home from a busy Memorial Day travel weekend.

police investigation
Virginia

Henry County: Head-on crash on Blackberry Road takes the lives of two people

Chris Graham

A two-vehicle crash in Henry County on Sunday took the lives of two people.

interstate 81
Virginia

Early-morning Interstate 81 crash in Montgomery County kills four people

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

FredNats ride four-game winning streak into series with Delmarva

Scott Ratcliffe
police investigation
Virginia

Missing Henry County man has active warrants; use caution if located

Chris Graham
Ryan Blaney
Sports

Ryan Blaney wins his first Coca-Cola 600, breaks NASCAR Cup Series winless streak

Rod Mullins

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy