Three Virginia counties receive federal funding for railroad improvements

The Federal Railroad Administration’s Railroad Crossing Elimination (RCE) Program has awarded $3.2 million to improve railroad crossing safety in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Hanover counties.

The RCE Program is funded under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with the purpose to provide funding for highway-rail and pathway-rail grade crossing improvement projects that focus on improving the safety and mobility of people and goods.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania and Hanover, will contribute a percent matching fund to projects. The DRPT will make safety improvements at Brent Point Road in Stafford, Summit Crossing Road in Spotsylvania and Doswell Road and Elmont Road in Hanover.

“The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to pay dividends for Virginia’s economy. This project follows through on the bipartisan infrastructure law’s promises of stronger physical infrastructure, improved safety and responsible investments in our local communities,” Spanberger said. “By making our communities safer, we are ensuring that Virginia remains the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family. I want to thank the U.S. Department of Transportation for recognizing the need for these investments in our Commonwealth — and I want to congratulate DRPT on this award.”

Spanberger encouraged U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a letter in October 2022 to provide fair and full consideration of DRPT for the award.

The award will fund the design and construction of four-quad gates four CSX-owed crossings, which will significantly increase safety by improving the ability of vehicles to drive around lowered gates and avoid collisions with trains.