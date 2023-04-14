Countries
Local

Three people apply for open South River seat on Augusta County Board of Supervisors

Chris Graham
Published date:
Augusta County
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

Three people have applied for the interim appointment to represent the South River District on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

The three:

Interviews with the candidates will be on Wednesday, April 19 starting at 4 p.m. in the boardroom at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

A live stream of the interviews will be available on Facebook and at Regional Web TV.

The selected interim supervisor will begin their role upon appointment by the Board of Supervisors.

The seat would then be up for election in the November general election, along with the seats representing the North River, Riverheads and Wayne districts.

