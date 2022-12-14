‘The Rockford Files,’ ‘Gunsmoke’ actor Stuart Margolin dies in Staunton

Stuart Margolin, James Garner’s sidekick in “The Rockford Files” from 1974 to 1979, and an outlaw in television’s “Gunsmoke,” died Monday in Staunton.

According to the New York Times, Margolin’s cause of death was complications of pancreatic cancer.

He won Emmy Awards for best supporting actor in 1979 and 1980.

Margolin also appeared in episodes of “MASH,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Hillstreet Blues” and “Matlock.” He starred opposite Clint Eastwood in the 1970 film “Kelly’s Heroes” and with Charles Bronson in the 1974 thriller “Death Wish.” Most recently, he appeared in a 2018 episode of “The X-Files,” and starred in and wrote the 2020 film “What the Night Can Do.”

Born in Davenport, Iowa, Margolin grew up in Dallas where he was successful at golf.

In the 1970s, he added directing to his resume with episodes of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Love Boat,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Quantum Leap” and “Northern Exposure.”

As a songwriter, Margolin co-wrote Shango’s “Day After Day (It’s Slippin’ Away)” in 1969.

Margolin is survived by his wife, Patricia Dunne Martini, two brothers, three stepchildren and four step-grandchildren.