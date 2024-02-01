Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Publicis Health reaches $350M settlement for role in national opioid crisis
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Publicis Health reaches $350M settlement for role in national opioid crisis

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
opioid crisis
Photo Credit: Robert Wilson

A $350 million national settlement with Publicis Health seeks to resolve investigations into the global marketing and communications firm’s role in the prescription opioid crisis.

Virginia will receive $7.82 million from the settlement to help address the opioid crisis.

In agreeing to the terms of the settlement, Publicis recognized the harm its conduct caused, and that the agreement will provide communities hit the hardest by the opioid epidemic more financial support for treatment and recovery, establishing lasting infrastructure, and, ultimately, saving lives. The company will also disclose on a public website thousands of internal documents detailing its work for opioid companies, like Purdue Pharma, and will stop accepting client work related to opioid-based Schedule II or Schedule III controlled substances.

“The opioid epidemic has impacted every community in Virginia, destroying relationships and tearing apart families. Although it is impossible to quantify the value of the lives lost, I’m glad that my office has secured $7.82 million to go toward education, prevention, and recovery efforts,” Miyares said.

Today’s filings illustrate how Publicis’ work contributed to the crisis by helping Purdue Pharma and other opioid manufacturers market and sell opioids. Court documents detail how Publicis acted as Purdue’s agency of record for all its branded opioid drugs, including OxyContin, and even developed sales tactics relying on farming data from private recordings of personal health-related in-office conversations between patients and providers. The company was also instrumental in Purdue’s decision to market OxyContin to providers on patient’s electronic health records.

Virginia has so far secured more than $1 billion in legal settlements with drug manufacturers and others for their roles in the crisis.

Colorado led the multistate group during this investigation and was joined on an executive committee by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Idaho, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. They are joined by the attorneys general from all states, territories and the District of Columbia.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County Second Amendment guy wants to protect schoolkids from … books?
2 Virginia AG Jason Miyares files suit against NCAA, alleging NIL rules violate antitrust law
3 The Augusta County 6 censured Scott Seaton last year: Is the censure still in effect?
4 U.S. House votes to pass Child Tax Credit, which would lift 16M kids out of poverty
5 Five Observations: Big scoring night for Beekman, hot shooting from Groves

Latest News

virginia politics
Business & Economy, Health, Virginia

Virginia dairy issues recall of cheese, skyr products due to pasteurization issue

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
Climate, Politics, US & World

Lawmakers introduce legislation to measure, report environmental impacts of AI

Rebecca Barnabi

The Artificial Intelligence Environmental Impacts Act of 2024 would direct the NIST to develop standards to measure and report.

house value increase graphic
Business & Economy, Local

Charlottesville 2024 reassessments are in; values increased 5 percent on average

Crystal Graham

The City of Charlottesville assessor's office has completed the 2024 reassessment, and parcels have increased by an average of 5 percent.

vt black history month bankhole and brooks
Health, Virginia

Don’t wait: Black History Month event to encourage mental health treatment now

Crystal Graham
Afton Express
Local

BRITE Bus to offer free rides on all routes Monday for Transit Equity Day

Crystal Graham
open umbrella in rain storm
Climate, Virginia

Drought update: Long-term rain deficits remain for Shenandoah Valley, Southwest Virginia

Crystal Graham
red wing roots music festival 2024 logo
Arts & Culture, Local

Red Wing Roots Music Festival announces artists for annual event at Natural Chimneys

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status