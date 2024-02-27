Countries
Task force arrests one in Charlottesville in drug investigation, search of home
Cops & Courts, Local

Task force arrests one in Charlottesville in drug investigation, search of home

Crystal Graham
Published date:
jail handcuffs
(© mehaniq41 – stock.adobe.com)

The 3A Regional Drug and Gang Task Force searched a Charlottesville home this morning related to a drug investigation and took one person into custody.

The search warrant was served at a residence in the 900 block of Charlton Avenue.

Shena Bowers, 55, of Charlottesville, was taken into custody without incident.

Bowers was charged with one count of manufacture, sell, distribute or possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Bowers was transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The 3A Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of the Charlottesville, and University of Virginia police departments, and the Fluvanna County, Greene County and Nelson County Sheriff’s Offices, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

