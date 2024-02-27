Task force arrests one in Charlottesville in drug investigation, search of home

The 3A Regional Drug and Gang Task Force searched a Charlottesville home this morning related to a drug investigation and took one person into custody.

The search warrant was served at a residence in the 900 block of Charlton Avenue.

Shena Bowers, 55, of Charlottesville, was taken into custody without incident.

Bowers was charged with one count of manufacture, sell, distribute or possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Bowers was transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The 3A Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of the Charlottesville, and University of Virginia police departments, and the Fluvanna County, Greene County and Nelson County Sheriff’s Offices, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.