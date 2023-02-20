Countries
news svec members donated more than 18k to regional organizations
Virginia

SVEC, members donated more than $18k to regional organizations

Crystal Graham
Published:

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative logoShenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative has selected 12 community organizations as recipients for the first round of Operation Round Up giving in 2023.

The total amount to be distributed for this grant cycle is more than $18,000.

The February 2023 grant recipients are from Augusta, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Frederick counties, as well as the City of Winchester.

Augusta County

  • Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge: Toward the MaDee Project, to assist families of children diagnosed and in treatment for forms of adolescent cancer.
  • Friends of the Middle River: To help for the annual trash cleanup of the river and its tributaries.

Highland County

  • Dare to Dream Therapeutic Horsemanship Center: To cover expenses for feed, hay, veterinary treatment and more for one therapy horse for one year.

Page County

  • Page Alliance for Community Action: For free swim lessons for underserved youth in the county.

Rockingham County

  • Elkton Area United Services: For aid toward the emergency assistance program, which helps clients with housing, electric, fuel, heat, water and medical needs.
  • Pilot Club of Harrisonburg: For the purchase of riding helmets and robotic animals for facilities caring for residents with dementia and traumatic brain illnesses.
  • Silk Moth Stage: Funding toward its 2023 season, where performances occur in an audience-connected, imagination-driven, place-grounded style.

Shenandoah County

  • Ferst Readers: To add about 40 children to its program that supplies free books to children every month.

Warren County

  • Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging: Funding support for its Meals on Wheels program.

Winchester/Frederick County

  • Congregational Community Action Project: For financial assistance with utility bills for 12 households.
  • Love to NIC: To cover expenses for meals, shoes, gloves, hats, thermals and coats of the city’s homeless population.
  • Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter: For rent toward its warming center.

Operation Round Up is SVEC’s charitable program that features a pool of money that grows as members voluntarily “round up” their electric bills each month. The co-op also makes a corporate contribution to the fund.

Applications for the next grant cycle are due June 14.

For more information, visit svec.coop/ORU

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

