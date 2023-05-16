Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newssteve arner named president chief operating office of carilion clinic
Virginia

Steve Arner named president, chief operating office of Carilion Clinic

Chris Graham
Published date:
steve arner
Steve Arner. Photo: Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic announced Tuesday that Steve Arner has been promoted to president and chief operating officer of the $2.4 billion not-for-profit academic health system.

Arner oversees the day-to-day management of Carilion’s seven hospitals – including a children’s hospital, Level 1 trauma center and more than 240 medical offices.

He has helped spearhead capital improvements that include the Crystal Spring Tower addition to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, on schedule for completion in 2025.

“Steve is an outstanding leader, and we are delighted to promote him,” said Nancy Howell Agee, who continues as CEO. “He has a strong work ethic and cares deeply about our patients, our teams and our work together caring for the communities we serve.”

Arner was integral to the health system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and, as chair of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association during the first year and a half of the pandemic, coordinated the collective response of Virginia’s health care provider organizations.

“Carilion today is a nationally ranked academic health system that provides an extraordinary range of services, from primary care to the most advanced, complex care,” said Arner. “I look forward to continuing on a pathway of growth and collaboration.”

Previously, Arner served as senior vice president with responsibility for cardiovascular care, operating rooms, engineering and environmental services, and he held administrative responsibility for the health system’s Roanoke-based operations. In addition, he was President and CEO of Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital and has worked in human resources and finance.

Arner has been a member of the VHHA board of directors since 2014, has been a part of the executive committee since 2015 and was chair from October 2020 through April 2022. He was the State Delegate to the American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board from 2016 to 2021 and serves on the Strategic Planning Committee for America’s Essential Hospitals.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Tim Kaine on gun violence: ‘We’re such an outlier in the world on this’
2 Fox News facing protests aimed at getting advertisers to drop entertainment-news channel
3 Kevin Hart at the John Paul Jones Arena Review: The parking pass to nowhere
4 The ACC, for better or worse – OK, worse – is stuck where it is with its TV deal
5 Josh Hawley’s new book on manhood is wrong on everything, everywhere, all at once

Latest News

business money
Virginia

Virginia man pleads guilty in money-laundering conspiracy involving Kuwaiti Embassy

Chris Graham
Virginia

Radical way to reduce poverty: Virginia should invest $1B in affordable housing

Chris Graham

Kim Bobo at the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy has an idea for how Virginia can better use the $1 billion deemed “available” in Virginia’s budget.

congress
U.S./World

Debt-ceiling fight: Republicans are going to win, because they don’t care if we all lose

Chris Graham

Republicans are, if you haven’t figured this out already, going to win this latest debt-ceiling fight, the reason being, they actually want the government to go into default and the economy to go off the cliff.

lgbtq+ court
Sports

Republicans pressure Biden on trans girls, women competing in high school, college sports

Chris Graham
SVASC
Local

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center makes progress on internal procedures

Crystal Graham
court law
U.S./World

Georgia restaurant owners charged with labor trafficking, face 20 years in prison

Chris Graham
court law
U.S./World

Canadian man sentenced to 32 years in U.S. prison in online sextortion scheme

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy