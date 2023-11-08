Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Staunton voters choose Adam Campbell for open seat on City Council
Local, Politics

Staunton voters choose Adam Campbell for open seat on City Council

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
adam campbell staunton city council candidate
Image courtesy Adam Campbell campaign website

With 39.6 percent of Staunton voters making it to the polls today, Adam Campbell was elected to City Council with nearly 64 percent of the vote.

Campbell and Wilson Fauber campaigned for the seat former Mayor Andrea Oakes left vacant rather suddenly in January 2023.

Staunton businessman and previous City Council member Terry Holmes was chosen by City Council in February to hold the seat temporarily. But, today, Staunton residents made the choice of who should fill the seat.

“It was an incredible day. I went around to all of the wards and just had incredible support,” Campbell said Tuesday night.

He was surprised by the low voter turnout in the Queen City, but said it was rewarding to see the support he has.

“It’s cool to have a vision and see a swelling of support,” Campbell said.

For Campbell, the support from the community and his campaign volunteers is “humbling to think you can have an impact like that.”

In conversations with city staff during his campaign, Campbell said he knows that the first task he wants to tackle in January 2024 is improving communication between the city and residents. Ironically, he said he saw during the campaign process the city share more on social media with residents, which he would like to continue to see happen more.

Campbell said he still wants to improve outreach and provide more opportunities for residents to participate in the process of government just as he mentioned in an April 2023 interview with Augusta Free Press. He would like for residents to share their concerns with council members.

Out of 20 applications, Fauber and Campbell were among five candidates interviewed by council in early February for the vacancy. Soon after Holmes was chosen, both Fauber and Campbell announced they would try again in November. During public comment after the interviews, several residents expressed support for Campbell.

Campbell grew up in Stafford County, earned a degree in landscape architecture from Virginia Tech and moved with his wife, Katie, to Northern Virginia. A job change in 2014 brought the couple and their two children to Staunton where he works for VDOT.

“It’s truly a remarkable city,” he told city council during his February interview.

Campbell said in his interview that the city should work on public infrastructure, and referenced studies on the West End and Uniontown.

“I think the city’s done a great job in this realm,” he said. “But I think there are still lots of opportunities that we don’t take advantage of.”

In an April interview with Augusta Free Press, Campbell, Staunton District Planner for the VDOT, said he served six years on Staunton’s planning commission and he had ideas about improving the city. He said that the city’s need to build a new Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court is a rare opportunity. Campbell said he was aware of concerns last year about respect and collaboration among members of council.

In campaigning for today’s election, Campbell stressed the importance of Staunton collaborating with other localities to achieve funding goals.

“Apologize to the community for seeing my yard signs again in six months,” Campell said Tuesday night of preparing to run again in 2024 for city council.

In his February interview with council, Fauber, who was born in Staunton, said he wanted to serve because he thought he could make a difference. Vice Chair of the city’s Economic Development Authority, he told council he wants to see the city grow but remain healthy.

When the Statler Brothers retired from organizing Staunton’s annual Fourth of July celebration, Fauber kept the committee going. He expressed he would have similar dedication to serving the city on council.

“I don’t want to just serve the rest of this year,” Fauber said at the February interview of his starting the process to run for November 2023.

However, Fauber’s 2023 campaign became plagued by scandal when anti-LGBTQ Facebook posts from 2018 were revealed by a local newspaper article. Fauber allegedly feared for his safety so much that he declined an invitation to a candidates forum hosted by local Democrats in downtown Staunton in October. He also declined interviews with local media, including AFP.

In 2024, Staunton City Council will include now-Mayor Steve Claffey, now-Vice Mayor Amy Darby, Mark Robertson, Brad Arrowood, Michele Edwards, Alice Woods and Campbell.

Arrowood, Edwards and Woods were elected in November 2022.

Staunton: Former City Council member Terry Holmes appointed to fill vacancy

‘I consider myself a great listener’: Adam Campbell runs for Staunton City Council

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia voters side with Democrats over Republicans, Youngkin, abortion restrictions
2 Scott Seaton win serves as rebuke to Augusta County Board of Supervisors
3 Staunton voters choose Adam Campbell for open seat on City Council
4 Memo to the dullards at the NCAA: Let JMU play in a damned bowl game, already
5 Tony Bennett confirms redshirts for Bliss, Gertrude, Robinson: ‘That’s the plan right now’

Latest News

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Virginia voters side with Democrats over Republicans, Youngkin, abortion restrictions

Chris Graham
nick collins
Local, Schools

Augusta County: Nicholas T. Collins voted off School Board after 23 years

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta County residents elected Sharon F. Griffin to Augusta County School Board and removed longtime board member Chair Nicholas T. Collins.

scott seaton
Local, Politics

Scott Seaton win serves as rebuke to Augusta County Board of Supervisors

Chris Graham

Scott Seaton, the target of fellow members of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, was re-elected to his Wayne District seat in a landslide victory on Tuesday.

your vote matters
Local, News, Politics

Staunton voting machines involved in Election Day mix up before ‘smooth sailing’

Rebecca Barnabi
joe biden
Op/Eds, Politics

Mel Gurtov: Biden’s choices on Israel, Gaza

Chris Graham
richmond virginia
Cops/Courts, Virginia

Former Richmond employee and wife sentenced for defrauding city, estimated $226K loss

Crystal Graham
kadin shedrick
Basketball, Sports

UVA Basketball Notebook: Kadin Shedrick had 12 off the bench in his debut at Texas

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy