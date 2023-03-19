Countries
Local

Staunton Police searching for suspect in Friday night armed robbery

Chris Graham
Published:
staunton robbery
Photo: Staunton Police

Staunton Police are seeking a suspect in a late Friday night armed robbery at the Jiffee Mart on Grubert Avenue.

An employee reported that a male brandished a handgun around 10 p.m. before stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the business. The suspect is described as a tall, thin black male wearing all black clothing.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

