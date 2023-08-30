Staunton man arrested and charged with slew of child porn, sex crimes

A Staunton man faces numerous counts related to drug distribution, abuse and neglect, child pornography and aggravated sexual battery.
Mark Bennett, 45, of Staunton was initially arrested and charged on August 21 and faces additional charges that were made on Aug. 27 as a result of the investigation.
Charges against Bennett include:
- Distribution of drugs to a minor
- Abuse and neglect of children
- Two counts of possession of child pornography
- Two counts of production of child pornography
- Two counts of unlawfully filming a nude person
- Aggravated sexual battery
- Object sexual penetration
- Taking indecent liberties with a child
Bennett is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, according to the Staunton Police Department