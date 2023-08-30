Countries
Staunton man arrested and charged with slew of child porn, sex crimes
Local, Police

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mark bennett staunton police mugshot
Mugshot courtesy Staunton Police Department

A Staunton man faces numerous counts related to drug distribution, abuse and neglect, child pornography and aggravated sexual battery.

Mark Bennett, 45, of Staunton was initially arrested and charged on August 21 and faces additional charges that were made on Aug. 27 as a result of the investigation.

Charges against Bennett include:

  • Distribution of drugs to a minor
  • Abuse and neglect of children
  • Two counts of possession of child pornography
  • Two counts of production of child pornography
  • Two counts of unlawfully filming a nude person
  • Aggravated sexual battery
  • Object sexual penetration
  • Taking indecent liberties with a child

Bennett is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, according to the Staunton Police Department

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

