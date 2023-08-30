Staunton man arrested and charged with slew of child porn, sex crimes

A Staunton man faces numerous counts related to drug distribution, abuse and neglect, child pornography and aggravated sexual battery.

Mark Bennett, 45, of Staunton was initially arrested and charged on August 21 and faces additional charges that were made on Aug. 27 as a result of the investigation.

Charges against Bennett include:

Distribution of drugs to a minor

Abuse and neglect of children

Two counts of possession of child pornography

Two counts of production of child pornography

Two counts of unlawfully filming a nude person

Aggravated sexual battery

Object sexual penetration

Taking indecent liberties with a child

Bennett is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, according to the Staunton Police Department