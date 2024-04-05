Staunton: Happy Birthday America ready for applications to celebrate 4th of July 2024

Happy Birthday America, the non-profit, all-volunteer organization that hosts Independence Day festivities in Staunton, is now accepting pageant, parade, food concessions, non-food vendor, music and entertainer and volunteer applications for the 2024 celebration.

Events will be held July 3 and 4, 2024 at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

Application information is available online for all events. Information about the 2024 4th of July 5K will be available at a later date.

Happy Birthday America’s new Queens will lead the annual July 4 parade through Gypsy Hill Park and serve as Staunton’s royalty for its annual Happy Birthday America celebration in Staunton.

The 4th of July parade will include antique vehicles, business/commercial, church, civic/organization/car club, dance/cheer/martial arts/sports, emergency vehicles, equestrian, marching bands, military, pageant, political, school, veteran, and groups/organizations.

Food concessions on site offer local culinary creations. Non-food vendors are also welcome to participate as individuals, organizations and businesses have a unique opportunity to come together and celebrate America’s independence. Whether showcasing talents or selling products, all vendors are welcome.

Call performers are encouraged to apply to provide music and entertainment at this year’s family-friendly event.

The annual celebration is not possible without volunteers, who are needed to work at the information booth and assist in the parade lineup, event setup and breakdown.

Registration details about the annual 5K event will be available on the event website and social media in the coming weeks.

Event sponsorship opportunities are available for this community event.

Happy Birthday America is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the overall purpose of celebrating the founding and freedoms of our beautiful nation as well as give back to the community. Charities make money, people have fun and friendships and memories are made by everyone who comes.

For more information, email [email protected].