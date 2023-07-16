Countries
Local

Staunton fire under investigation; one man dead from injuries sustained in the fire

Crystal Graham
Published date:
gray avenue staunton fire
Image courtesy Staunton Fire & Rescue Facebook page

A structure fire on Gray Avenue in Staunton took the life of one man who died in emergency surgery from injuries sustained in the fire.

The victim, Bruce W. Shott, 62, was removed from the structure in the early morning hours on Monday.

According to Staunton Fire and Rescue Department, there was heavy smoke in the structure when they arrived. The victim was removed and transported by the Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad who met a transport until from the University of Virginia Medical Center. The victim was later transported to the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center’s burn unit.

The Swoope Volunteer Fire Department and Verona Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the call.

The cause of the July 10 fire remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

