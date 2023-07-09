Staunton District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of July 10-14

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and Twitter. Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 14 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 22 to 18, westbound – Left lane closures for cleaning under cable barrier, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 47 to 44, westbound – Overnight right lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 52 to 50, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 27.

Mile marker 181 to 178, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights through August 17.

Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Hops Hill Road, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights July 10 – October 10.

Mile marker 203 to 200, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Blue Grass Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 677 (Kygers Hill Road) and Route 611 (South Buffalo Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17.

Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle) – Flagger traffic control between eastern and western intersections with Route 60 (West Midland Trail) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17.

Route 674 (Union Run) – Flagger traffic control between Route 251 (Collierstown Road) and Route 670 (Spring Valley Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17.

Route 706 (Steeles Fort Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 606 (Raphine Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Jackson River Road/Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between 0.6 north of Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) and Route 632 (The Pines Road) for milling and paving operations, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 10 through August 26.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Rich Hills Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 607 (Big Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and Route 694 (Little Valley Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 10 – 24.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 88 to 98, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 10 – 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 97 to 87, westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94.

Mile marker 100 to 91, westbound – Overnight right lane closures for milling, paving and line painting, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 212 to 211, southbound – Occasional overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 662 (Stover School Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 221, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 207, southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 219 to 221, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures including along Exits 221, 222 and 225 off-ramps for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 28. Possible closure of northbound Exit 225 off-ramp as needed.

*NEW* Exit 222, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 227 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night (July 16).

*NEW* Mile marker 233 to 235, northbound and southbound – left shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 – 21.

Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Shenandoah Valley Railroad line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange for turn lane construction, beginning July 10 with estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 616 (Dam Town Road/Fort Defiance Road) and Staunton city limits for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 21.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight lane closures between Route 1021 (Lambert Lane) and Route 1007 (Stoneridge Drive) for traffic sensor installation, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway, Fishersville) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps and Route 792 (Brand Station Road/Sangers Lane), including closures as needed of southbound I-81 on-ramp for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 28.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange for turn lane construction, beginning July 10 with estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight closures of ramps onto southbound I-81 as needed for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 28.

*NEW* Route 285/608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Northbound and southbound overnight lane closures between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 935/631 (Expo Road/Ladd Road) for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive) and Route 795 (Entry School Road) for replacement of two bridges over tributary to Meadow Run stream with box culverts, July 17 – August 18. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 624 (Lyndhurst Station Road) – Closed to through traffic overnight between Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) for pipe installation, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 800 (Folly Mills Station Road/Springfield Lane) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW*Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Mile marker 238 to 263, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 242, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 250, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement treatment, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of September 7.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed July 17-21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for placement of bridge beams. Overnight single lane closures on the night of July 21 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for bridge work. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

*NEW*Mile marker 254 to 263, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 263 to 260, southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 – 21.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound right shoulder closures near ramp to Skyline Drive for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating lane closures with flagger traffic control at signalized intersections between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 276/620 (Cross Keys Road/Indian Trail Road) for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of July 27.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 28. Be alert for travel-lane shifts. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

*NEW* Route 42 (South Main Street, Bridgewater) – Flagger traffic control between Route 727 (Spring Creek Road) and Bridgewater town limits for inspection of bridge over North River, 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Traffic pattern change scheduled for week of July 10-14 between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) with motorists scheduled to begin using newly realigned roadway. Be alert for shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 752 (Beaver Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 745 (Martin Miller Road) for replacement of Spring Creek bridge, through September 28. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 – Shoulder closures between Route 660 (Springfield Road) and Route 658 (Kimball Road/Pass Run Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Rileyville Road) and Route 699 (Johnny’s Road) for inspection of bridge over Jeremy’s Run, 8 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 613 (Strole Farm Road) and Route 685 (Newport Road) for inspection of bridge over Cub Run, 8 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Stonyman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 689 (South Antioch Road) and Luray town limits for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

*NEW* Route 662 (Rileyville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 773 (Cedar Point Road) and Route 611 (Vaughn Summit Road) for inspection of bridge over Jeremy’s Run, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 689 (South Antioch Road/Stonyman Road/Ida Road/Marksville Road/Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between Stanley town limits and Luray town limits for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW*Mile marker 284 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Ridgeley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 600 (Headley Road) for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

*NEW* Route 699 (Walkers Chapel Lane) – Road closed to through traffic between Route 698 (Red Banks Road) and dead end, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) – Road closed to through traffic between Route 42 (Senedo Road) and Route 614 (South Middle Road) for pipe replacement, 7 a.m. Thursday to 4:30 a.m. Friday. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) – Road closed to through traffic between Route 614 (South Middle Road) and Route 733 (Limestone Road) for pipe replacement, 7 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 9.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for inspection of Route 50 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday night.

*NEW* Exit 321, northbound and southbound – Overnight closures of off-ramps for paving operations on Route 672 (Hopewell Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night (July 9).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – between Route 661 (Welltown Road) and West Virginia state line for shoulder repairs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound mobile shoulder closures between Route 608 (Dicks Hollow Road) and Route 703 (Overlook Road/Whitacre Road) for tree debris cleanup, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 50 (City of Winchester) – Eastbound left lane closures at various locations between Route 37 interchange and Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) for installation of traffic equipment, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through July 14.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound mobile shoulder closures between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and West Virginia state line for tree debris cleanup, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Possible shoulder closures between Route 743 (Flint Ridge Lane) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 819 (Old Middle Road) and Route 652 (Apple Valley Road) for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

*NEW* Route 672 (Hopewell Road) – Road closed overnight between at I-81 and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night (July 9).

*NEW* Route 739 (Fox Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Winchester city limits for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Work begins July 17 with estimated completion December 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 9.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for replacement of tributary to Gooney Run bridge superstructure, July 10 – 27. Follow posted detour.